Toshiba introduces additional -60V P-channel MOSFETs

New devices will reduce power consumption in automotive applications

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (“Toshiba”) announces the availability of two more -60V.P-channel MOSFETs based upon their U-MOS VI process. This will expand their range of devices that are suitable for use in automotive applications such as load switches, semiconductor relays and motor drives.

The new XPH8R316MC and XPH13016MC are already qualified to meet AEC-Q101 – the automotive reliability standard. As part of this, they are housed in an SOP Advance(WF) package – a surface mount style with a wettable flank terminal structure. This facilitates automated optical inspection (AOI) of the solder joints – key to reliability in harsh automotive environments. An additional advantage is the copper connectivity within the package that reduces package resistance, improves efficiency and reduces heat build-up.

The XPH8R316MC is rated for -90A continuous drain current (I D ) and the XPH13016MC is rated for an I D of -60A. The pulsed drain current (I DP ) is double these values, -180A and -120A, respectively. Both devices are rated for a drain-source voltage (V DSS ) of -60V and are capable of operating at channel temperatures (T ch ) up to 175ºC.

The maximum drain-source on-resistance (R DS(ON) ) of the XPH8R316MC is 8.3mΩ, which is approximately 25% lower than Toshiba’s existing TPCA8123. For the XPH13016MC, the value is 12.9mΩ, approximately 49% lower than the TPCA8125. These highly reduced values of R DS(ON) contribute significantly to reducing power consumption within automotive applications.

The new devices are in mass production.

SOURCE: Toshiba