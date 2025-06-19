Toshiba introduces 2-channel automotive high-speed digital isolators

Support stable operation with high common-mode transient immunity, ensuring the safety and reliability of on-board chargers and battery management systems

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (“Toshiba”) extends its lineup of isolation devices with four AEC-Q100 qualified, 2-channel, high-speed digital isolators. The new DCM32xx00 series supports stable operation with high common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 100kV/µs (typ.) at data transmission rates of 50Mbps (max.). The devices ensure the safety and reliability of the on-board charger (OBC) and battery management system (BMS) used in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs).

Leveraging Toshiba’s proprietary magnetic coupling technology, the DCM32xx00 series delivers a high CMTI of 100kV/µs (typ.) at supply voltages (V DD1 =V DD2 ) from 3.0V to 5.0V with a common-mode voltage (V CM ) of 1500V. The devices are resistant to common-mode electrical noise at the input and output nodes, delivering stable equipment control signals for reliable operation.

The 2-channel devices offer flexible configuration options: 2 forward-only channels and 1 forward and 1 reverse channel. They provide low pulse-width distortion of 0.8ns (typ.) and are suitable high speed communication applications such as I/O interfaces with control area network (CAN) communications.

The DCM32xx00 series of 2-channel digital isolators is available in the narrow 8-pin SOIC8-N package and offers stable operation between -40°C and +125°C. Toshiba will continue to expand the range of channels and packages for automotive and industrial equipment.

SOURCE: Toshiba