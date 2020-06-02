Toshiba adds automotive display interface bridge ICs for IVI systems

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (“Toshiba”) has added two newly developed display interface bridge ICs to their product lineup for automotive in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems.

Through the greater complexity and extended functionality of automotive IVI systems, the number of display panels incorporated into modern vehicles has increased significantly, with IVI systems often including several different display interface types (like LVDS, etc.). Consequently, some current systems cannot support emerging protocols – such as display serial interface (DSI) and embedded DisplayPort (eDP), due to incompatibilities between interface standards.

To address this issue, designers are turning to interface bridge ICs such as Toshiba’s new TC9594XBG and TC9595XBG.

The TC9594XBG supports a parallel input (24bit @ 166MHz) and provides a 4-lane x 1 channel MIPI® DSI-TX output. The TC9595XBG can accept two input types; 4-lane x 1 channel MIPI® DSI or MIPI® DPI (24bit @ 154MHz) and outputs VESA® DisplayPort™ 1.1a.

Both devices offer WUXGA (1900 x 1200 @ 24bit) resolution and are housed in a 7mm x 7mm / 0.65mm pitch VFBGA80 package. The TC9594XBG operates from -40ºC to +105ºC while the TC9595XBG covers -40ºC to +85ºC.

Toshiba has significant experience in developing MIPI® interface bridge ICs for consumer use. The new TC9594XBG and TC9595XBG devices add an automotive capability to the lineup, solving interface incompatibility issues, especially in IVI systems.

Sample shipments of the new TC9594XBG device started in May 2020 and samples for TC9595XBG will follow later this year.

SOURCE: Toshiba