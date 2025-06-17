Torc joins the Stanford Center for AI Safety to conduct joint research on AI safety for Level 4 autonomous trucking

The collaboration aims to advance autonomous trucking safety through cutting-edge AI research

Torc, a pioneer in commercializing self-driving class 8 trucks, today announced its membership with the Stanford Center for AI Safety, which conducts state-of-the-art research to help ensure the safety of AI, specifically machine learning, for use in autonomous trucking applications.This membership marks a significant milestone in Torc’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and reliability of its autonomous trucking solutions as the company prepares for market entry in 2027.

The membership enables Torc to sponsor, collaborate in, and coauthor research with the Stanford Center for AI Safety, enabling direct access to those research findings as they happen. Access to the center’s research symposiums, seminars, and other member benefits also help Torc apply Stanford’s extensive AI Safety research in the company’s efforts to significantly enhance the safety protocols of machine learning models within its autonomous driving systems.

“Torc is proud to join the Stanford Center for AI Safety, reinforcing our mission to deliver safe, scalable, and trustworthy autonomous solutions,” said Steve Kenner, Chief Safety Officer at Torc. “This membership aligns with our commitment to advancing rigorous safety practices in AI development and supports our goal of providing highly reliable technology to our customers.”

The Stanford Center for AI Safety’s research focuses on developing robust safety protocols and advanced machine learning techniques to mitigate risks in autonomous systems. As a member of the center, Torc can leverage published research to continue to address critical safety challenges in autonomous driving applications. Ultimately, Torc will work to continue to enhance the reliability and safety of its machine learning models toward the company’s goal of fully commercializing autonomous trucks for long-haul applications in the U.S. in 2027.

“Collaborating with members in our affiliates program allows us to apply our research in AI safety to real-world challenges,” commented Duncan Eddy, Director of the Stanford Center for AI Safety. “Our work with Torc will include efforts to enhance the safety and reliability of autonomous driving systems, ultimately contributing to the advancement of this transformative technology.”

SOURCE: Torc