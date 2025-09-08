Top ratings once again for MINI: Five stars in Euro NCAP crash test for MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman

Top ratings for the MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman in Euro NCAP crash tests: With the latest 5-star rating, four models in the new MINI family now have the highest rating for maximum safety

Overall excellent performance in crash protection and well equipped with state-of-the-art crash avoidance technology – these are the requirements for a 5-star rating in the Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme). The MINI Cooper 3-door and the MINI Aceman have been awarded this top rating by the European Consumer Protection Institute for their safety in all engine versions. The top rating was also achieved through the extensive standard equipment with safety-related driving assistance systems.

Fourth NCAP top rating for the current MINI family.

The top ratings for the MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman are not the first awards for the current MINI family: the all-electric MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman have also already been awarded five stars for their high level of safety.

The two latest top marks in the Euro NCAP rating once again underline the brand’s commitment producing vehicles that are not only extremely attractive but also particularly safe.

Top rating in four safety categories.

The MINI Cooper three-door achieves a safety compliance rating of 83 % in the occupant protection category and 82 % in child safety. With a rating of 81 % for pedestrian protection and 77 % for safety assistants, the model is certified as having a high level of safety overall – especially in the small car segment.

The MINI Aceman achieved very strong results, scoring 83 % for occupant protection and 87 % for child safety, and also scored well for pedestrian protection (77 %) and safety assistants (79 %).

All model variants impress in terms of safety.

The 5-star Euro NCAP rating applies to all engine variants of each model: the three-door MINI Cooper C, MINI Cooper S and MINI John Cooper Works, as well as the MINI Aceman in the MINI Aceman E, MINI Aceman SE and MINI John Cooper Works Aceman variants, all performed well in passive and active safety tests.

Euro NCAP: Europe-wide benchmark for safety.

Euro NCAP is an initiative by automotive associations and government agencies to assess the safety of new vehicles. The aim is to improve the protection of occupants and other road users. The ratings awarded by the Euro NCAP testing institute are a Europe-wide benchmark for accident safety and are continuously being tightened.

SOURCE: BMW Group