Top performance for Volkswagen in first half year

The Volkswagen brand continued on its growth path in the first half year, delivering 3.12 million vehicles in the first six months, an increase of 6.3 percent compared with the same period last year. Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, commented: “We can look back on a successful first half year. The fact that the Volkswagen brand grew 20 percent in Brazil is worthy of special mention. In Europe, over 100,000 orders for the T-Roc have already been placed since the market launch. In Germany, the 5 models with the highest registrations in May all came from Volkswagen. The second half of the year will be significantly more challenging. We anticipate delays of certain model lines in Europe as a result of the switch to WLTP.”





Deliveries in the regions and markets in June developed as follows:

187,300 vehicles were handed over to customers in Europe, 14.5 percent more than in June 2017. This is in part due to developments in Sweden (+87 percent) this month, where the overall market exploded as a result of the new bonus-malus system for vehicle taxation which came into effect on July 1, i.e. higher taxation for conventional drive systems. In the UK (+10.2 percent), demand for the Golf and Tiguan remained high. In addition, the new Polo put in a very satisfactory performance. In Austria (+14.5 percent), demand for the T-Roc and Polo NF remained at a high level. Western Europe grew 14.1 percent compared with the previous year.

55,200 vehicles were handed over to customers on the home market of Germany, an increase of 7 percent compared with the previous year. The new T-Roc enjoyed a very successful launch and is top of its segment, the Tiguan Allspace is also proving very popular.

26,700 vehicles were handed over to customers in Central and Eastern Europe, a rise of 8 percent compared with the previous year. At 8,900 units, deliveries in Russia were an encouraging 21.4 percent higher than last year. In particular the Polo (+1,600 units) and Tiguan (+100 units) performed very well.

At 47,700 vehicles, deliveries in North America were slightly down on the figure for last This is in part attributable to the declining overall market in Mexico. In the USA, the SUV offensive again boosted performance, with deliveries rising 5.7 percent to 28,900 vehicle

38,900 vehicles were handed over to customers in South America, an increase of 11.8 percent compared with the same month last year. 27,400 vehicles were delivered to customers in Brazil, the region’s largest market, corresponding to an increase of 27.9 percent compared with June 2017. Volkswagen is thus the second most successful car manufacturer in Brazil.

Volkswagen delivered a total of 228,500 vehicles in China, in line with the previous year. 40,800 units of the Lavida based on the new MQB were handed over to customers in June. The Bora, Lamando and Sagitar are also popular However, the lower import tariffs on cars which came into effect on July 1 impacted deliveries on the overall market in June/July because some consumers postponed their purchasing decisions.

Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen brand in June:

Deliveries to customers by markets June 2017 June 2018 Change (%) Jan.- June 2017 Jan.- June 2018 Change (%) Europe 163,500 187,300 +14.5% 889.600 967,000 +8.7% Western Europe 140,700 160,600 +14.1% 763.800 827,000 +8.3% Germany 52,700 55,200 +4.7% 278,500 299,000 +7.4% Central and Eastern Europe 22,800 26,700 +16.8% 125,800 140,000 +11.3% Russia 7,400 8,900 +21.4% 39,600 48,200 +21.5% North America 50,100 47,700 -4.8% 279,400 277,300 -0.7% USA 27,400 28,900 +5.7% 161,200 172,900 +7.2% South America 34,800 38,900 +11.8% 201,300 224,000 +11.3% Brazil 21,400 27,400 +27.9% 121,600 145,900 +20.0% Asia-Pacific 248,600 246,300 -0.9% 1,479,800 1,569,000 +6.0% China 232,400 228,500 -1.7% 1,395,500 1,483,200 +6.3% Worldwide 512,700 534,000 +4.2% 2,935,100 3,118,700 +6.3%

