Top Euro NCAP 2019 safety rating for New Nissan JUKE

The all-new Nissan JUKE has been awarded the top five-star 2019 safety rating by the independent European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), with praise being given to its strength and robust crash avoidance technology.

Excellent adult and child occupant protection

Euro NCAP scored the new model 94% for adult protection and 85% for child occupant protection, placing it in a good position in the small SUV class in 2019. This is thanks to the new JUKE’s advanced reinforced structure, built with ultra-high-strength steel in key areas to improve rigidity while allowing the force of an impact to be absorbed and dissipated before reaching the passenger safety cell.

Careful use of these special metals has also allowed Nissan to improve visibility in a safety- critical area. The A-pillars between the windscreen and door frames have been made thinner, yet they still maintain their strength due to the strategic use of ultra-high strength steel. At night, visibility is improved further thanks to standard LED headlamps, which increase the field of visibility to 10 metres.

Remarkable vulnerable road users’ protection

JUKE achieved a score of 81% on cyclists and pedestrian protection tests. The Nissan JUKE features several active safety aids including Intelligent Emergency Braking, which warns the driver and applies the brakes if the car anticipates an impact with a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist. This is standard across the new JUKE range, not just on the higher grade versions and ensures drivers can enjoy the agile and fun performance of the Nissan JUKE without compromising on safety.

Safety assist

Euro NCAP recognises that it is always preferable to prevent accidents in the first place however, and awards points for technology which helps drivers avoid collisions. The 2019 rating system commends models that go above and beyond legal safety requirements – reflecting the latest leading safety innovations on the market.

The JUKE also scored highly here with a 73% rating, thanks to Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies. A comprehensive suite of these intelligent technologies is offered, including Nissan ProPILOT advanced driving assistance on selected grades. This is seen as a stepping-stone to autonomous driving to help ease the stress of long commutes and heavy traffic on highways by autonomously keeping the JUKE in lane and maintaining a constant, safe distance from other cars.

The model also features Blind Spot Intervention, a class-first for the small-SUV segment. It senses when another vehicle has not been seen by the driver in a neighbouring lane and will actively steer the JUKE back into lane and away from the danger. Rear Cross Traffic Alert also prevents collisions when reversing out of parking spaces.

The Nissan JUKE tested was a left-hand-drive DIG-T 117 N-Connecta, although Euro NCAP have confirmed the results are valid for all new JUKEs.

Marco Fioravanti, Vice President Product Planning, Nissan Europe commented: “We’re so proud to have been awarded the highest safety rating from Euro NCAP. The use of advanced materials, including high-strength steel, and Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology means we can offer a fun, agile drive with enhanced all-round protection.”

Euro NCAP has been independently testing cars since 1997, measuring most of the new models which go on sale against its constantly-evolving criteria. In addition to testing the actual physical strength of the cars in various simulated collisions, the organisation also tests and scores accident prevention technology.

SOURCE: Nissan