Location technology specialist TomTom (TOM2) announced that the Extraordinary General Meeting held today, voted in favour on all voting items. Shareholders approved the sale of TomTom Telematics to Bridgestone Europe NV/SA and the distribution of the majority of the net proceeds of the transaction to its shareholders through a capital repayment in combination with a share consolidation. The adopted resolutions, with detailed voting results, can be found on our corporate website.

SOURCE: TomTom