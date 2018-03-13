TomTom’s real-time electric vehicle service arrives in North America

TomTom (TOM2) today announced that its electric vehicle (EV) service, designed to help drivers make informed decisions about when and where to charge their vehicles, is now available in North America. The TomTom EV Service is a live service available to automakers and their suppliers, and includes almost 11,000 charging locations across the USA and Canada at launch, with more locations to come.

The TomTom EV Service provides real-time availability for charging points, reducing anxiety for drivers about how far they can travel on their current charge, as well as other essential information such as opening hours, payment methods and connector types.

Olaf Gietelink, VP Product Marketing, TomTom Automotive, commented: “For the electric car market to grow, it’s important that we reduce the barriers to entry, one of which is range anxiety. We’re excited to launch the TomTom EV Service in North America, increasing driver peace of mind and as a result making ownership of electric vehicles even more attractive.”

At the Geneva Motorshow earlier this month, TomTom announced that Hyundai and Kiadrivers in Europe would be among the first to benefit from the TomTom EV Service, starting in the second half of 2018.

The service, which first launched in Europe in September 2017, now covers more than 45,000 charging stations with real-time availability information, globally.

A short movie about the TomTom EV Service can be found here.

