TomTom and Xevo to deliver next generation personalized in-vehicle commerce and navigation experience

TomTom (TOM2) and Xevo have collaborated to deliver the next generation of the personalized in-vehicle commerce experience, utilizing TomTom’s navigation expertise to seamlessly incorporate the merchant partners of the automotive industry’s first on-demand commerce platform, Xevo Market, into cars’ navigation systems. Drivers’ preferred merchants and service providers are presented, through in-vehicle touchscreens and smartphone companion apps, as Points of Interest (POI) on the map, with the option to touch the POIs on the screen and navigate to them.

This personalized navigation experience takes Xevo’s innovative commerce-in-the-car scenario to the next level, using a driver’s location and route to offer relevant recommendations, retail locations, and offers conveniently along the way, from ordering a cup of coffee for pick-up to being offered a fuel stop at a nearby station when fuel levels are low. Drivers must opt-in to the service and can opt-out at any time.

Automobile manufacturers, merchants, and drivers can all benefit from the offering. Automakers can deepen customer loyalty by providing even more personalization in their vehicles, merchants never miss an opportunity to connect with their customers, and drivers will be alerted to their favourite brands while on the road.

“While accurate navigation, routing, and an intuitive user interface will always be a priority for drivers’ in-car experience, streamlining and simplifying their lives is becoming more important too. We’re happy to be working with Xevo to offer car makers the opportunity to surprise and delight their customers,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive.

“Xevo Market is a powerful solution that improves the driving experience and helps both automotive and merchant brands strengthen customer loyalty and increase satisfaction. Combining the revolutionary Xevo Market platform with TomTom’s map and navigation expertise offers us the opportunity to extend in-vehicle personalization into the navigation experience for smarter, more productive journeys,” said Dan Gittleman, CEO, Xevo. “This next generation of in-car commerce empowers automotive OEMs with the most advanced and seamlessly-integrated turnkey in-car monetization platform available.”

