TomTom unveils next generation Automotive Navigation Application

TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today announced the launch of its new Automotive Navigation Application, a ready-to-use solution built on TomTom Orbis Maps with an intuitive User Interface layer added on top of TomTom’s enhanced Navigation SDK. The seamless integration of these components sets the application apart as an off- the-shelf solution for automakers, enabling them to roll out high-quality navigation systems quickly and efficiently while delivering improved maps and superior navigation capabilities.

In an era where software-defined vehicles are becoming the norm, the need for rapid integration to meet market demands has never been greater. TomTom’s Automotive Navigation Application design prioritizes reducing development costs and timelines while enhancing productivity, allowing automakers to focus on delivering innovative solutions to their customers.

The application is a fully tested, quality-assured solution validated on automotive-grade hardware. TomTom’s testing process includes comprehensive end-to-end evaluations conducted directly within vehicles, providing automakers with a production-quality application ready for deployment.

With the application, automakers have an off-the-shelf navigation application, a UX library to support them in customizing their driver experience, and a vehicle integration library, enabling automakers and their integrators to connect their vehicles with the application independently through comprehensive documentation, streamlining the integration processes.

Built on TomTom Orbis Maps, the application leverages high-quality, up-to-date map data that ensures accuracy and reliability at every turn. Its dynamic caching functionality allows for continuous updates, meaning drivers are always equipped with the freshest route information. For automakers, the application offers flexibility, allowing them to customize the navigation experience to reflect their unique brand identities. The intuitive Mapmaker tool simplifies the customization process, enabling automakers to create distinct maps and themes without extensive development time or costs.

Leveraging the new application, automakers are able to increase user engagement while offering a seamless navigation experience that surpasses conventional smartphone applications. By utilizing Orbis Maps’ immersive 3D visualization and EV-optimized navigation, automakers can better address the common challenges drivers face on the road, integrating the application with the vehicle’s exact battery status to provide timely recommendations for optimal charging stops. Additionally, the innovative charging finder enables drivers to locate charging stations tailored to their subscriptions and preferences, making range anxiety a concern of the past. By incorporating advanced filters for amenities, drivers can confidently plan their trips, ensuring they have access to everything they need along the way.

“The launch of our new Automotive Navigation Application exemplifies TomTom’s commitment to leading the automotive navigation space through innovative, product-led strategies, ” said Manuela Locarno Ajayi, SVP for Product Engineering, TomTom. “We have proof points that demonstrate how this product reduces development timelines from many months to just weeks. By prioritizing the user experience and giving automakers full control and flexibility, this application not only redefines how drivers interact with their vehicles but also sets a new standard for navigation solutions in the automotive industry, making it a game changer for both users and manufacturers alike. ”

While TomTom’s Automotive Navigation Application offers a plug-and-play approach, TomTom’s standalone Navigation SDK delivers customizable features, empowering in-house developers to craft their own navigation systems. The synergy between the Automotive Navigation Application and Navigation SDK ensures that all industry needs are met, providing manufacturers with the flexibility to choose the solution that best fits their requirements.

