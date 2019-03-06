TomTom to supply connected navigation solution to the Jeep Renegade and compass plug-in hybrid electric vehicle

TomTom, the leading independent location technology specialist, today announced that it will supply connected navigation solutions to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ line of Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), the Jeep Renegade and Compass.

Drivers of the Jeep Renegade and Compass PHEV line will benefit from TomTom’s Connected Navigation System, as well as the new TomTom EV Service which provides drivers of electric vehicles with relevant information on charging points, allowing drivers to plan their journey and make informed decisions.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, comments: “We’re delighted that the Jeep brand has chosen to work with TomTom once again, demonstrating our commitment to continuous innovation and uncompromising quality. We look forward to offering Jeep’s drivers an even more seamless connected car experience.”

SOURCE: TOMTOM