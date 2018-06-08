TomTom teams up with ParkWhiz to power parking solutions in North America

TomTom (TOM2) today announced that it has teamed up with ParkWhiz, a leading provider of parking services. ParkWhiz will provide TomTom with access to one of the largest databases of dedicated public parking facilities for the United States and Canada. By integrating the parking information with its highly detailed and accurate maps, TomTom enables end users of its location products to quickly find and navigate to parking destinations.

TomTom will also provide reservation capability, allowing drivers to view, reserve, and pay for parking from the comfort of their vehicle. This will facilitate an end-to-end parking service, equipping drivers with the service needed to finalize their parking experience.

“With parking information cited as a top connected service being integrated by automakers, TomTom is committed to delivering a service that offers location precision and reliability,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “We anticipate that by providing highly relevant parking information to drivers, we will be able to deliver some of the same benefits that users of TomTom Traffic have experienced over the last 10 years: saving time and money, reducing stress, and minimizing environmental impact.”

“As autonomous vehicles become the norm instead of the exception, we’re thrilled to bring parking solutions to TomTom’s customers, and to be a part of their vision for the future of transportation. This aligns perfectly with how we see parking solutions fitting into the space – a layer that benefits the driver and is a part of their existing experience,” said Dan Cummings, VP Platform Solutions and Strategy, ParkWhiz.

TomTom’s parking product portfolio – encompassing both on-street and off-street content – is designed to enable smart parking solutions and empower drivers during their parking search. These products are available to TomTom’s Automotive and Enterprise customers in a variety of delivery formats.

