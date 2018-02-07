TomTom On-Street Parking Service now available in 100 European Cities

TomTom’s (TOM2) On-Street Parking service, a game-changer for drivers on the hunt for that hard-to-find parking spot, has expanded availability to 100 cities in Europe, marking a major milestone for the offering. The service provides drivers with the probability of finding a parking space on the street, as well as the average search-time.

TomTom On-Street Parking supports parking probabilities across cities – including locations where parking costs are free. This provides a distinct advantage to services based on parking payment transactions, which provide a narrow, imprecise view that limits their results to specific geographies and roadways. This leaves better-placed, free parking locations unaccounted for.

TomTom On-Street Parking complements the existing Off-Street Parking (parking garage and lot) information service. It’s offered to OEM and Enterprise customers, as well as via an Application Programming Interface (API) on the TomTom Developer Portal.

“TomTom On-Street Parking offers drivers peace of mind and a less-stressful parking experience, in addition to helping them save time and money,” says Ralf-Peter Schäfer, VP Traffic and Travel at TomTom. “With 100 of the most important European cities now covered, we’re helping to improve urban mobility.”

Since launch, TomTom’s On-Street Parking service has been recognised with the Automotive Innovation Award at the AIA in February 2017, as well as the TechXLR8 award for Innovation in Mobility Services at London Tech Week in June 2017.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.