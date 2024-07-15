TomTom signs long-term agreement with Microsoft on location technology and product innovation

TomTom’s maps and traffic data will power location-based services across Microsoft’s solutions

TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today announced that it is deepening and extending its collaboration with Microsoft. TomTom’s maps and traffic data will power location-based services across Microsoft’s solutions, reaching hundreds of millions of people and organisations daily, and the companies will closely work together on bringing innovations to market, including AI-infused products. In addition, TomTom is reaffirming Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud provider.

The new agreement reflects TomTom and Microsoft’s shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge location technology to businesses and consumers. TomTom powers Azure Maps, which through the Azure cloud platform, enables enterprises and developers to incorporate rich mapping and location capabilities into solutions, ranging from spatial analytics to internet-of-things and asset-tracking. TomTom’s location technology is also used in Microsoft’s first-party offerings. AI-powered search engine Bing, data visualisation tool Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft 365, and others utilise TomTom’s maps and services to support their location-based features.

To bolster their collective success, TomTom and Microsoft will collaborate on product innovation, using Microsoft’s AI prowess and TomTom’s extensive location technology experience to develop AI-powered solutions for the automotive, logistics, and broader mobility domains. The companies will jointly pursue go-to-market initiatives, support customer success, and offer expert guidance.

“We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Microsoft. Microsoft is already rolling out TomTom’s Traffic, based on our new TomTom Orbis Maps, and we look forward to further supporting them with the freshest and most accurate location data,” said Harold Goddijn, Chief Executive Officer, TomTom. “Through this collaboration, we will create innovative, AI-based products that are set to deliver customer value.”

“Our collaboration with TomTom is built on a shared vision for location-based customer value,” said Nicholas Lee, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Maps & Local. “We’re pleased about the product innovations that we will be able to bring to life as part of our continued relationship, with the added support of Microsoft’s AI technologies. By hosting their services in Microsoft Azure, TomTom’s location technology interfaces seamlessly with our services, benefiting customers across industries.”

TomTom and Microsoft have been working together since 2016, with TomTom powering Microsoft’s Azure Maps location services, and the companies later expanding their cooperation to mapping data and services for Microsoft’s first-party offerings. As a natural evolution of their relationship, the companies have also been collaborating on automotive solutions, driving innovation for generative AI-powered automotive solutions, and developing an in-vehicle digital cockpit and infotainment solution with cloud analytics.

SOURCE: TomTom