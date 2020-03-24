TomTom share buyback periodic update, 16-20 March

TomTom (TOM2) today announced that it has repurchased 499,750 ordinary TomTom shares at an average price of €6.35 per share in the period from 16 March 2020 up to and including 20 March 2020. The aggregate consideration of this repurchase was €3.2 million. These repurchases were made as part of the company’s share buyback program, which was announced on 2 March 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program up to and including 20 March is 1,151,521 shares for a total aggregate consideration of €8.5 million.

TomTom will use the shares to cover its commitments arising from its stock option and share plans. Details on the share buyback transactions can be found on the company’s website.

SOURCE: TomTom