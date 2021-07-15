TomTom: Second quarter 2021 results

TOMTOM’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAROLD GODDIJN

We are investing in opportunities to significantly improve our mapmaking platform, leading to more detailed and fresher maps to address a broader set of market segments.”

“Looking back on the first half of 2021, our Enterprise unit showed a strong performance and while we have seen a marked improvement in Automotive, full recovery will take longer. Our innovative technology, including ADAS features, continues to be incorporated by leading brands. We have started to see multiple carlines feature our over-the-air map updates, contributing to a better end-user experience. This success validates our decision to accelerate our online product offerings.

TOMTOM’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TACO TITULAER

“Automotive revenue increased year-on-year, although full recovery is taking longer because of industry-wide shortages in semiconductors that are needed for car production.

During the quarter, one of our Automotive customers started production of several carlines that utilize our software. This triggered the release of customer-specific costs from our balance sheet, temporarily lowering our gross margin.

Our net cash position decreased quarter-on-quarter due to the completion of our share buyback program and the seasonality of free cash flow.

We have updated our guidance and now expect to achieve Location Technology revenue of between €400 million and €430 million and free cash flow of around 5% of group revenue. This takes into account the uncertainty within the Automotive supply chain, which is expected to lead to lower Automotive (operational) revenue and lower free cash flow.”