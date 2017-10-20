TomTom reports third quarter 2017 results

Financial summary Q3 ’17
- Revenue of €218 million (Q3 ’16: €239 million)
- Gross margin of 65% (Q3 ’16: 60%)
- EBITDA of €31 million (Q3 ’16: €33 million)
- Adjusted EPS1 of €0.08 (Q3 ’16: €0.05)
- Net cash position of €102 million (Q3 ’16: €81 million)
- Deferred revenue position of €240 million (Q3 ’16: €206 million)
Operational summary Q3 ’17
- Traffic service expanded to 68 countries
- Launch of TomTom EV Service providing real-time availability for charging points for drivers of electric vehicles
- Telematics recognised by Berg Insight as Europe’s leading and most innovative provider of fleet management solutions (for the third year running)
- Strategic review of Consumer Sports in progress
Outlook 2017
Full year revenue outlook updated. Due to recent reorganisation of Consumer Sports, revenue is now expected of around €900 million2. Outlook for adjusted EPS1 of around €0.25 is unchanged.
Key figures
Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.
This report includes the following non-GAAP measures: gross margin, EBIT (margin), EBITDA (margin), adjusted net result, adjusted EPS and net cash, which are further explained on page 11 of this report.