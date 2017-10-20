Home > News Releases > Electronics News Releases > TomTom reports third quarter 2017 results

TomTom reports third quarter 2017 results

October 20, 2017

Financial summary Q3 ’17

  • Revenue of €218 million (Q3 ’16: €239 million)
  • Gross margin of 65% (Q3 ’16: 60%)
  • EBITDA of €31 million (Q3 ’16: €33 million)
  • Adjusted EPSof €0.08 (Q3 ’16: €0.05)
  • Net cash position of €102 million (Q3 ’16: €81 million)
  • Deferred revenue position of €240 million (Q3 ’16: €206 million)

Operational summary Q3 ’17

  • Traffic service expanded to 68 countries
  • Launch of TomTom EV Service providing real-time availability for charging points for drivers of electric vehicles
  • Telematics recognised by Berg Insight as Europe’s leading and most innovative provider of fleet management solutions (for the third year running)
  • Strategic review of Consumer Sports in progress

Outlook 2017

Full year revenue outlook updated. Due to recent reorganisation of Consumer Sports, revenue is now expected of around €900 million2. Outlook for adjusted EPS1 of around €0.25 is unchanged.

Key figures

Tomtom

Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.

This report includes the following non-GAAP measures: gross margin, EBIT (margin), EBITDA (margin), adjusted net result, adjusted EPS and net cash, which are further explained on page 11 of this report.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017