TomTom reports third quarter 2017 results

Financial summary Q3 ’17

Revenue of €218 million (Q3 ’16: €239 million)

Gross margin of 65% (Q3 ’16: 60%)

EBITDA of €31 million (Q3 ’16: €33 million)

Adjusted EPS 1 of €0.08 (Q3 ’16: €0.05)

of €0.08 (Q3 ’16: €0.05) Net cash position of €102 million (Q3 ’16: €81 million)

Deferred revenue position of €240 million (Q3 ’16: €206 million)

Operational summary Q3 ’17

Traffic service expanded to 68 countries

Launch of TomTom EV Service providing real-time availability for charging points for drivers of electric vehicles

Telematics recognised by Berg Insight as Europe’s leading and most innovative provider of fleet management solutions (for the third year running)

Strategic review of Consumer Sports in progress

Outlook 2017

Full year revenue outlook updated. Due to recent reorganisation of Consumer Sports, revenue is now expected of around €900 million2. Outlook for adjusted EPS1 of around €0.25 is unchanged.

Key figures Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding. This report includes the following non-GAAP measures: gross margin, EBIT (margin), EBITDA (margin), adjusted net result, adjusted EPS and net cash, which are further explained on page 11 of this report.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.