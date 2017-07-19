TomTom reports Second Quarter 2017 results

Financial summary Q2 ’17

Revenue of €253 million (Q2 ’16: €265 million)

Gross margin of 63% (Q2 ’16: 55%)

EBITDA of €45 million (Q2 ’16: €44 million)

Non-cash impairment charge on the entire goodwill of the Consumer segment of €169 million

Net result of -€160 million (Q2 ’16: €12 million)

Adjusted EPS1 of €0.09 (Q2 ’16: €0.10)

Net cash position of €82 million (Q2 ’16: €58 million)

Operational summary Q2 ’17

TomTom High Definition (HD) map coverage expanded to all motorways in Western Europe

TomTom Traffic service expanded to 64 countries from 54 countries

TomTom and Baidu have joined forces to develop global HD maps

Collaboration with Bosch announced to create first radar localisation map layer

Telematics passes milestone of 750,000 subscribed vehicles

New share buy-back program

TomTom intends to repurchase ordinary TomTom shares for an amount up to €50 million, representing 2.5% of total issued share capital.2

Outlook 2017

Full year revenue outlook updated; we now expect to deliver full year revenue around the lower end of our guidance of between €925 million and €950 million.

Outlook for adjusted EPS1 of around €0.25 is unchanged.

Key figures

