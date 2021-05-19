TomTom reduces EV drivers’ range and charging anxiety with new Hubject deal

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced an extension to its relationship with Hubject, an e-mobility digital specialist. Hubject has established the world’s largest cross-provider platform for electric vehicle charging

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced an extension to its relationship with Hubject, an e-mobility digital specialist. Hubject has established the world’s largest cross-provider platform for electric vehicle charging. TomTom’s EV suite and TomTom’s Maps APIs now receive more information related to charging point locations, connector types and, critically, availability, helping drivers and EV fleet managers to save time and avoid stress.

“TomTom is constantly upgrading its maps and EV suite, removing barriers to widespread adoption of electric vehicles as we push towards our vision of a cleaner, emission-free future,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “This agreement with Hubject means TomTom’s navigation offers EV drivers access to an industry leading number of charging points, making them more relaxed about their vehicle’s range – and where they can charge it – than ever before.”

The deal brings the total global number of charging points on TomTom’s maps to almost 450,000. More than 175,000 of those charging points provide availability information to drivers via the TomTom’s EV charging points service.

TomTom’s high-quality EV points of interest (POIs) will further enhance the EV driving experience with TomTom’s location technology. The latest TomTom EV Routing and Range technology uses a broad catalogue of factors to plan the best route, precisely predict range and calculate a reliable estimated time of arrival (ETA). These factors include current and maximum battery level; driving speed; road type and gradient, as well as traffic and charging point information.

EV POIs are made available to developers via TomTom’s Maps APIs. The deal with Hubject enriches the solutions developers can propose to companies with EV fleets. Users will be able to find all of TomTom’s EV POIs via the Search API. While TomTom’s Extended Routing API, which provides Long Distance EV Routing, takes into account all the available charging possibilities along the way.

“We are delighted to be working with TomTom to bring information on the world’s largest cross-provider EV roaming platforms to even more EV drivers,” said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject. “We are excited to join forces with a like-minded company, focused on delivering solutions to overcome electric vehicle adoption challenges.”

