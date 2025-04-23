TomTom provides enhanced navigation to smart’s in-vehicle solutions

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced that it has been selected by smart, the premium all-electric intelligent auto brand, to provide enhanced full-stack navigation solutions for smart’s in-vehicle infotainment systems across global markets

Through this partnership, TomTom elevates the driving experience by providing the smart #1, smart #3, and smart #5 models with industry-leading maps and a suite of intuitive navigation features. Drivers will benefit from TomTom’s real-time updates and alerts on traffic conditions, local hazards and potential dangers, providing greater peace of mind in dynamic road conditions.

The smart models feature TomTom’s advanced EV services, empowering drivers to embrace electric mobility, even on longer journeys. Furthermore, they will leverage TomTom’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) maps, including speed limit information compliant with European standards (ISA) and EuroNCAP safety regulations, for safer and more efficient driving.

“We are thrilled to partner with smart to enhance their new generation of zero-emission electric vehicles with our advanced mapping and location data,” said Benoit Joly, SVP Sales, TomTom. “We’ve optimized the infotainment system to provide a seamless navigation solution, combining our high-precision maps and real-time traffic insights to deliver a great EV experience.”

“TomTom’s leadership in navigation technology perfectly complements smart’s commitment to delivering premium, electric, and connected vehicles,” said Yang Jun, Global CTO, smart. “By incorporating real-time traffic data, EV charger availability, and individual driving styles, we ensure our drivers have access to optimal charging stops and seamless route adjustments, making electric driving even more convenient and enjoyable.”

SOURCE: TomTom