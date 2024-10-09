TomTom provides enhanced navigation to Iveco commercial vehicles

As part of the companies’ long-lasting collaboration, TomTom’s navigation, maps, and traffic data will power Iveco’s commercial vehicles

TomTom, the location technology specialist, has been selected by Iveco, a brand of Iveco Group and a market-leading manufacturer of light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, to power its navigation solution in vehicles globally.

Iveco’s new light commercial vehicle Daily, the electric eDaily, and heavy-duty S-Way truck will come equipped with TomTom’s full stack navigation, featuring maps, custom truck routing, real-time traffic information, and connected services. The solution is further enhanced with advanced connectivity, designed to maximize uptime and enable over-the-air updates, ensuring navigation updates, maintenance, and repair operations are efficient and convenient for drivers and operators. The result is a solution that improves routing accuracy, reduces travel times, and enhances the user experience.

“We’re excited to expand our collaboration with Iveco to develop new solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of fleet drivers and operators, and the logistics industry at large,” said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. “By providing businesses with seamless access to up-to-date and precise location data, we enable enhanced navigation for fully electric, mixed, or gas-powered fleets to help optimize their activities.”

“At Iveco, we continually strive to enhance our service offering to provide complete mobility solutions that cater to our customers’ specific needs,” said Lorenzo Marangio, Head of Service Solutions, Iveco. “By leveraging TomTom’s industry-leading maps, navigation software, and traffic insights, we can offer an advanced navigation solution tailored to better optimize fleet deliveries, improve the driver experience, and increase our customer’s overall business productivity.”

