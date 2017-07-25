TomTom & Nuon team-up for the third time in this year’s world solar challenge

TomTom (TOM2) today announced its continued support of the Nuon Solar Team, a group of students from the Delft University of Technology who biennially compete in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge. The World Solar Challenge is a 3,000km solar-powered vehicle race in Australia, with teams comprising students from over 30 countries. This year the race runs from 8 – 15 October, and celebrates its 30th Anniversary, with the Nuon team aiming to cap their ninth entry in the race with a seventh win. The team recently travelled 882km in just twelve hours, securing a new world record.

This is the third year that TomTom is supporting the team by providing the students with its technology – including maps, sports wearables and action cameras.

TomTom co-founder and managing director, Consumer, Corinne Vigreux, said: “We are absolutely delighted to once again show our support to the incredible Nuon Solar Team, a dedicated group of young, passionate students who share TomTom’s values for the future of sustainable driving. I can’t wait to see them speed over the finish line again this year.”

The 2017 edition of the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge will be the toughest yet, providing the Nuon Solar Team, who will once again be competing in the Challenger Class, with intense competition. Changes in regulations and increased opposition will place a greater reliance on using innovative technology to help the team in their quest for another win.

Nuon Solar Team sponsorship manager and driver, Sharon van Luik, comments: “We’re very grateful to have the support of TomTom again this year. Their technology has helped us towards victory in previous races – and we can’t wait to see how it will help us to perform in Oz this time around.”

