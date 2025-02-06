TomTom nominates Pete Thompson as new Supervisory Board Member

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced that Pete Thompson has been nominated for appointment to the TomTom Supervisory Board for a term of four years

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced that Pete Thompson has been nominated for appointment to the TomTom Supervisory Board for a term of four years. His appointment will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting, to be convened for 15 April 2025.

Pete Thompson (1968, American) brings more than 20 years of technology experience building new products and services across a range of industries. Most recently, he was the Chief Product Officer at eBay, where he led the product and engineering teams to create a simple, personalized, and discovery-based shopping journey, providing enhanced AI tools and insights that helped eBay sellers succeed. Before joining eBay, Pete was Vice President at Amazon, helping launch the Alexa voice service and leading the developer business, which focused on Alexa’s integration into third-party devices. Prior to that, he was Chief Operating Officer of TiVo (now known as: Xperi), driving the merger and integration between Rovi and TiVo. He further held various leadership positions at Sonos, Ericsson, Microsoft, and T-Mobile. Pete has also served on the non-executive boards of Sigma Designs, E.W. Scripps, Cadent Advanced TV Advertising, and Seawell Networks.

Pete holds a B.A. in International Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“We are excited to announce the nomination of Pete, succeeding Michael Rhodin as a member of the Supervisory Board.” said Derk Haank, Chair of the TomTom Supervisory Board. “Pete brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in driving innovation and growth across leading technology companies. His expertise in product development, engineering, and strategic leadership, particularly at eBay, Amazon and Microsoft, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate our offerings and navigate the rapidly evolving location technology landscape.”

“We are looking forward to Pete’s appointment and the insights and experience he will bring to our Supervisory Board. We are confident that his contributions will help propel our company forward. Pete’s deep understanding of technology needs and his ability to drive successful product strategies will help us further enhance our strategy execution.” said Harold Goddijn, CEO of TomTom.

Pete’s appointment will be effective as of 15 April 2025 and will expire after the Annual General Meeting of 2029.

As of the day of his appointment, Pete will become a member of the Audit Committee. Upon the adoption of the proposed nominations by the General Meeting, the Supervisory Board will consist of Derk Haank (Chair), Marili ‘t Hooft-Bolle, Gemma Postlethwaite, Maaike Schipperheijn, and Pete Thompson.

Pete’s appointment aligns with the statutory regulations limiting the number of supervisory board positions held by members under Dutch law, as well as with the independence criteria outlined in the Dutch Corporate Governance Code and the Supervisory Board profile.

