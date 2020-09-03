TomTom launches RoadCheck: A pioneering product for safer autonomous driving

TomTom, the leading independent location technology specialist, today launched TomTom RoadCheck, a pioneering product for automated vehicles that allows carmakers to decide where it is safe for drivers to activate their vehicles’ automated driving functions.

Safe automated driving is not always possible during periods of adverse weather, in tunnels, and in changing environments, such as during roadworks. RoadCheck enables carmakers to use TomTom’s high definition (HD) map data to define the operational design domain (ODD) of their vehicles’ automated driving functions. This makes it possible for carmakers to manage where these functions can be used safely.

Willem Strijbosch, Head of Autonomous Driving at TomTom, said: “By enabling carmakers to control where automated driving functions can be activated, TomTom is addressing a critical industry challenge that has been highlighted by our partners and customers. TomTom RoadCheck – an industry first technology – will make safe autonomous driving a reality sooner”.

TomTom’s vehicle automation portfolio now features: the TomTom HD Map, the TomTom ADAS Map, a hazard service, TomTom AutoStream, TomTom Vehicle Horizon and TomTom RoadCheck.

“With the addition of TomTom RoadCheck, we have become the first to offer carmakers a complete mapping service for safe automated driving”, added Willem Strijbosch.

TomTom RoadCheck will be deployed in a production model by a leading global carmaker in 2021, starting in the United States.

SOURCE: TomTom