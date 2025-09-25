TomTom launches innovative road alert assistant and app for enhanced driver experience

TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today announced the launch of a new product, Tom by TomTom, a road alert assistant created to enhance the driver experience by delivering only essential alerts

TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today announced the launch of a new product, Tom by TomTom, a road alert assistant created to enhance the driver experience by delivering only essential alerts. Combined with the new TomTom app, a free driving application, the two products create a complete solution, helping drivers stay informed of unexpected situations on the road.

Tom uses LED lights and an audio buzzer to inform drivers of speed cameras, road hazards and traffic emitting a combination of sound and light signals. Its screen-free, voice-free design minimizes distractions, enhancing driver confidence and focus.

Tom autostarts the moment a drive commences, ensuring drivers receive essential road alerts without the need for planned routes. The device receives all its data and information from the TomTom app, which runs in the background when Tom starts.

For drives that still require routing, TomTom app completes Tom by offering enhanced navigation, enabling accurate turn-by-turn guidance. The app relies on TomTom’s precise maps with continuous updates and accurate speed limits, while also providing highly comprehensive speed camera data in Europe and North America.

Built on more than three decades of specialized mapping expertise, these products leverage data from over 600 million connected devices powered by TomTom technology, providing real-time road insights. This vast community allows TomTom to capture billions of data daily, offering a rich understanding of road conditions that generate highly precise traffic information and dynamic routing.

“We are proud to introduce our latest TomTom app and Tom by TomTom—two new solutions that redefine the driving experience,” said Pim Spaanderman, Managing Director for Consumer, TomTom. “At TomTom, we aim to provide our drivers with tools to improve their time on the road and prioritize safety, using intelligence to empower confident and easy navigation. Leveraging over 30 years of mapping expertise and millions of insights from our community, we’ve developed two new products that work together to provide drivers with unmatched navigation, real-time road awareness, and critical alerts.”

TomTom app is free to download on Android and iOS.

Tom by TomTom will be available for pre-order from 25 September exclusively via TomTom.com, with wider availability through Amazon and selected retail partners in October at a price of €79,99 VAT included.

SOURCE: TomTom