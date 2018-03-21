TomTom introduces new GPS device for truckers in North America

Mid-America Trucking Show, Louisville, KY, USA, March 21, 2018 TomTom (TOM2) today announced the launch of the new TomTom TRUCKER – a GPS navigation device specifically developed to help truckers get to their destination more efficiently. The new GPS device, which comes in two sizes, comes with a Lifetime TomTom Truck Maps subscription for the US and Canada, now updatable over Wi-Fi, as well as tailored routing which guides drivers to carefully selected points of interest (POIs) for trucks such as fuel stops and travel centers. The TomTom TRUCKER is compatible with Siri voice recognition software and Google Now – allowing truckers to access their personal assistant with their smartphone safely tucked away.

More Efficient Journeys

The TomTom TRUCKER ensures efficient journeys by providing customized routes for a truck’s dimensions, weight, cargo and max speed, while giving a realistic arrival time. The GPS device includes over 1,500 travel center POIs.

Predict and avoid traffic

Traffic – both on highways and secondary roads – can be avoided with the TomTom TRUCKER, and alerts for imminent traffic ahead helps avoid sudden braking. The GPS navigation device also shows how far ahead the stopped traffic or accident blackspot points are, as well as locations where accidents are more common.

Mike Schoofs, Managing Director, TomTom Consumer, comments: “With the new TomTom TRUCKER, life on the road has just got that little bit more relaxed with traffic predictions, alerts and routes tailored to the size and weight of your vehicle – and even the cargo that you’re hauling. Plus, we’ve added Wi-Fi, so keeping your maps up to date is easier than ever.”

Availability

The TomTom TRUCKER 620, with its 6” screen is available to purchase on the TomTom webstore, Amazon, and at select National Travel Centers and truck stops. It retails for $329.99 USD / $429.99 CAD. The TomTom TRUCKER 520, which has a 5” screen, is available to purchase on the TomTom webstore and Amazon for $299.99 USD / $399.99 CAD.

