TomTom HD Map for autonomous driving extends to Japan

Navigation technology company, TomTom (TOM2), today announced that it is completing the collection of data for its High Definition (HD) Map for Japan*.

The TomTom HD Map will cover over 18,000 kilometres of freeways across Japan. With existing coverage in the US and Europe, the total coverage of TomTom HD Maps globally is now almost 380,000km.

Willem Strijbosch, Head of Autonomous Driving at TomTom, said: “We are convinced that the TomTom HD Map with RoadDNA is the globally unified HD Map service that OEMs and technology companies need for ADAS roll-out and autonomous driving systems. With the addition of the highways in Japan we’re building on our single global HD map – a map that works consistently across the road networks. 380,000km of roads for safe autonomous driving.”

The TomTom HD Map with RoadDNA is a revolutionary, highly accurate digital map product that helps autonomous vehicles precisely locate themselves on the road and plan manoeuvres, even when traveling at high speeds. The TomTom HD Map is already available for the majority of major highways in the US and Europe.

The latest expansion brings TomTom’s global HD Map and RoadDNA coverage to almost 380,000 kilometres, including:

· Interstates and highways in 48 U.S. states plus Washington DC** (185,000km);

· Highways in Western Europe*** (175,000 km)

· Highways in Japan* (18,000km)

In July this year, TomTom announced a partnership with Baidu to collaborate on the creation of high definition maps for China.

The majority of OEMs are already evaluating TomTom’s HD Map with RoadDNA technology for their autonomous vehicle projects.

*Japan main island

**Mainland/Contiguous US: 48 states + Washington DC. Does not include Hawaii and Alaska.

***19 Countries: France, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and San Marino.

