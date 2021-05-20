TomTom GO Navigation now available on Android Auto

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced the availability of its popular navigation app - TomTom GO Navigation - on Android Auto

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced the availability of its popular navigation app – TomTom GO Navigation – on Android Auto™. This means that drivers with an Android™ device are now able to project and interact with TomTom GO Navigation on their (Android Auto-compatible) vehicle’s infotainment screen.

Combining the convenience of a phone app with the advanced functionality of a TomTom satnav, TomTom GO Navigation is the perfect companion on the road. Moving lane guidance helps drivers navigate intersections by indicating which lane is best, and what exit to take. People can easily download detailed 3D maps within the app and use the navigation app abroad where roaming costs may be high. With internet connectivity, trusted TomTom traffic information and speed camera warnings are available. Additionally, the app is advertisement-free, and does not monetize users’ personal data in any way. Drivers of an electric vehicle (EV) will also be delighted to know that EV profiles are now available, allowing drivers to easily find available charging points.

“TomTom GO Navigation is the ultimate navigation app with privacy at its heart. The app is full of innovative features that set it apart from the others, and gets drivers to where they want to go, safer and more efficiently,” commented Mike Schoofs, Managing Director, TomTom Consumer.

