TomTom GO Navigation App now available on all major app platforms

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced the availability of TomTom GO Navigation on all major app platforms. Downloadable via the App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery, the TomTom GO Navigation app comes with detailed 3D maps that are stored on the driver’s phone, providing a high-definition driving experience even when driving without a mobile network. Once connected, the maps are enhanced by a whole suite of TomTom online services including traffic information and speed camera warnings.

TomTom GO Navigation is easy-to-use and comes with a wealth of innovative features that help the driver navigate more safely, including the much-loved Route Bar and Moving Lane Guidance. As drivers approach an intersection or exit, the guidance functionality helps them avoid missing last-minute turns and merges by clearly indicating the lane(s) they should be on.

Powered by the freshest maps, TomTom GO Navigation lets drivers navigate confidently with the latest road information. Offline maps can be updated on a weekly basis, when connected to a network, to reflect speed limit changes, refresh relevant points of interest like parking and fuel stations, as well as to help drivers with improved routing. Customizable maps are also a key highlight of TomTom GO Navigation, allowing drivers to add and delete map regions based on where they want to go. Worldwide maps can be downloaded by country or by region as and when needed, limiting the amount of phone storage used.

TomTom GO Navigation comes complete with new TomTom Online Search and Routing, making it easy to search a destination, select the best route and find out the ETA. The app also comes with TomTom Traffic, an accurate and trusted real-time traffic information service, and TomTom Speed Cameras in certain countries, helping the driver adhere to speed limits. TomTom GO Navigation is advertising-free, and drivers can rest easy knowing that TomTom will not monetize their personal data.

TomTom GO Navigation offers a 30-day free trial, no strings attached, and subsequently users can subscribe to auto renewing plans priced at €12.99 per year, €8.99 per six months, or €1.99 per month. These subscriptions can be purchased via Google Play, Huawei AppGallery, and App Store accounts.

SOURCE: TomTom