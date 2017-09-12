TomTom exclusively presents the all-new Peugeot 5008 SUV at IAA Frankfurt

TomTom (TOM2) today announced that it is exclusively presenting the all-new PEUGEOT 5008 SUV at IAA Frankfurt, with the GT Line upper trim level. The all-new seven-seater SUV, with a new generation PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, the in-vehicle infotainment and control system with TomTom navigation, will be on the TomTom booth from 12-24 September: Hall 8, booth D26.

Antoine Saucier, managing director, TomTom Automotive, said: “We’re excited that Peugeot has chosen TomTom as its partner to premiere the all-new PEUGEOT 5008 SUV at IAA Frankfurt this year – and I’m absolutely convinced that the vehicle will be loved by drivers as much as the 2017 Car of the Year, the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV– which is also powered by TomTom navigation.”

The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® benefits from the latest TomTom NavKit technology, with the possibility of transferring navigation and direction indications directly onto the digital head-up instrument panel. 3D buildings* and landmarks are magnified by this high-resolution 12.3” instrument panel behind the steering wheel. The system supports voice recognition, and features the latest TomTom Traffic services including weather, parking and Speed Cameras.

About the new PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®

The new PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® centres on an experience that puts the driver in control. The 12.3” head-up digital instrument panel is fully customisable, removing the constraints of conventional analogue dials. The display is also positioned above the steering wheel, closer to the road, helping to increase safety. The compact multifunction steering wheel has been designed to increase driving pleasure and agility, its compact dimensions make light work of manoeuvres. Finally the 8” capacitive touchscreen with multi-touch technology is angled towards the driver for increased comfort.

*3D Buildings not available everywhere

