TomTom collaborates with HELLA Aglaia for real-time HD map updating

TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, and HELLA Aglaia, a global supplier of computer vision software to the automotive industry, today announced a collaboration to move towards updating the TomTom High Definition (HD Map) in real time using crowdsourced camera data from vehicles. TomTom’s HD Map is a critical component for safe and comfortable autonomous driving.

As part of the collaboration, HELLA Aglaia will use AutoStream – TomTom’s innovative map delivery system – to access the latest TomTom HD Map on demand and will use the HD Map in the vehicle for accurate localization. In addition, HELLA Aglaia will share processed camera data to TomTom’s cloud-based mapping system for autonomous driving, updating the TomTom HD Map in real time. This will be achieved by generating crowdsourced map updates called Roadagrams which are used to ensure the HD Map reflects the reality of the road. TomTom AutoStream then delivers the updated map data back to the vehicle. The technology will be demonstrated to automakers and Tier 1s by the end of the year.

Willem Strijbosch, Head of Autonomous Driving, TomTom, said: “We believe that an up-to-date HD map is critical for safe and comfortable autonomous driving. By joining forces with HELLA Aglaia we are offering automakers and Tier 1s the possibility to move towards faster TomTom HD Map updates. We’re proud to be working with them to serve their European and global customers.”

Kay Talmi, Managing Director at HELLA Aglaia, added: “By achieving compatibility between TomTom’s cloud-based mapping service and Aglaia’s in-vehicle camera software we will be able to offer automakers a new option for HD Map updates from their fleet while keeping the flexibility of our software-only-solution which easily scales from ADAS to automated driving.”

