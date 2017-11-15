TomTom chosen by transport systems catapult to support intelligent mobility in the UK

TomTom (TOM2), a leading global provider of maps and traffic data, is helping to drive insights into new transport and mobility projects in the UK through an agreement with the Transport Systems Catapult (TSC), announced today.

TomTom will supply map and traffic data for use in TSC’s Intelligent Mobility Data Hub (IMDH) platform. IMDH provides data sets and a platform for modellers, researchers, academics and small and medium enterprises looking to plan and develop new products and services in the fields of transport and mobility. TSC will also leverage TomTom mapping and traffic data to deliver internal research and development project work.

“We selected TomTom due to their unique ability to provide detailed maps along with both live and historical traffic data in the UK to enhance our IMDH platform,” says Eifion Jenkins, Programme Director at the TSC. “Data is key to the development of new transport products and services that provide holistic mobility solutions. Businesses will be better enabled to solve the UK’s biggest transport challenges, such as congestion and pollution, with access to valuable data sets like this one.”

TomTom is a leader in map-making technology. It offers maps with frequent incremental updates and applies strict quality assurance procedures. TomTom also harvests location intelligence and observed speed data from a community of more than 500 million data points*. This database now extends to over 19 trillion data points with observed speed data available back to 2009 in the UK. This vast resource provides valuable insights into travel behaviour.

“This agreement again demonstrates how TomTom is teaming with industry leaders to transform mobility across the world,” explains Anders Truelsen, Managing Director of TomTom’s Licensing Business. “Leveraging our map and traffic technology, TSC is aiding companies looking to plan, model and search out new opportunities in intelligent mobility, helping to pave the way toward greener, safer and less congested travel.”

For more information, visit TomTom at Smart City Expo World Congress, booth #F619. To schedule a meeting, please contact Douglas Gilmour at Douglas.Gilmour@tomtom.com.

*TomTom Traffic is sourced by more than 500 million smartphones, cars and portable navigation devices providing GPS data points.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.