TomTom chosen to power mapping for Daimler drivers in North America

TomTom (TOM2) has been chosen by Daimler as the maps supplier for its infotainment platform in North America.

TomTom’s trusted map components will run on the Mercedes infotainment platform in a range of the automaker’s A, C, B and E-class vehicles, marking the strengthening of the relationship with Daimler that expands the TomTom Traffic deal already announced at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2017.

Mercedes drivers will benefit from TomTom’s state-of-the-art maps, which are already trusted by automotive manufacturers across the globe. TomTom is the only global digital map maker with a transactional map making engine, combining large volumes of active and passive community input, with professional mapmaking sources – enabling the efficient delivery of high-quality maps with fast cycle times.

Antoine Saucier, managing director, TomTom Automotive, said: “Our automotive-grade quality maps are used by hundreds of millions of devices worldwide. We’re delighted to enhance the TomTom driving experience for Mercedes drivers in North America – who will not only enjoy our live traffic information, but now also our fresh, and up-to-date, maps.”

TomTom has the world’s most extensive digital map database, covering 134 navigable countries, more than four billion people, and 45.6 million kilometres globally. In 2016, TomTom announced the TomTom HD Map and RoadDNA for autonomous driving, which now cover over 185,000 kilometres of interstates and highways across the mainland US network.

TomTom’s complete automotive product offering will be presented at IAA Frankfurt: Hall 8, booth D26.

The latest on TomTom at IAA Frankfurt can be found here.

