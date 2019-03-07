TomTom and Elektrobit reveal first HD map Horizon for automated driving

Geneva Motor Show, Switzerland, 7 March 2019 – TomTom (TOM2 ) , the leading independent location technology specialist, and Elektrobit (EB), an award-winning global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, today announced the release of an industry-first High Definition (HD) map horizon for automated driving. An HD map horizon helps vehicles to build a highly accurate virtual picture of the road ahead, enhancing driver safety and comfort.

By streaming the latest TomTom HD Maps via TomTom AutoStream through Elektrobit’s “EB robinos Predictor” onboard software, the HD map horizon targets vehicles with a Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Automation Level of 2 and higher. It is compliant with the automotive industry’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Interface Specification (ADASIS) v3 protocol.

Willem Strijbosch, TomTom’s Head of Autonomous Driving, said: “Just one year ago, we, together with Elektrobit, announced our intention to develop an easy-to-implement HD map horizon for vehicles with driver assistance, and higher levels of automation. We’re now delivering on this, making the product available to car manufacturers and their technology partners.”

“EB robinos Predictor provides highly accurate and up-to-date information about the road ahead,” said Michael Reichel, Head of Product Management Automated Driving at Elektrobit. “Vehicles and drivers greatly benefit from information beyond the sensor horizon for a safer and more comfortable ride.”

