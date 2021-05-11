Tomohiko Masuta appointed managing director of Falken and Sumitomo Rubber Europe

Tomohiko Masuta has assumed the position of managing director of both Falken Tyre Europe GmbH and Sumitomo Rubber Europe GmbH

Masuta joined Sumitomo Rubber Industries in 1985, first gaining experience in the Product Development department. In the 1990s, he moved to the Original Equipment (OE) area of the business before being dispatched to support the development of the Dunlop brand in European countries. In 2015, he was appointed general manager of OE Tyre Business for SRI, with his most recent role being general manager of the Automotive System Division.

In his new appointment, Masuta will oversee the SRI group companies in the EMEA region and Falken businesses in Europe and will drive the growth of OE customers within the region.

“I am proud to have contributed to the company’s success as a top supplier to Japanese OEMs, and I am excited to lead the business as we push to grow our European OE customers,” says Masuta. “My personal motto is simply to ‘make the customer happy’. Together with this excellent team around me, we can provide the best products and services to ensure our customers are constantly satisfied, resulting in more premium vehicles factory-fitted with our tyres and long-term stable profits for the company.”

He adds: “As an avid car fan and motorsport enthusiast, it was my dream to join a company that supplies the automotive industry and has a competition pedigree. I have found and built my perfect career within SRI and its extended family of brands.”<

SOURCE: Falken Tyre