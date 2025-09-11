Togg unveils AI platform Can.ai at IAA Mobility 2025

The new agentic AI platform Can.ai enables interaction without a conventional user interface and integrates mobility seamlessly into digital everyday life

The mobility brand Togg has unveiled its AI platform Can.ai, developed in collaboration with Microsoft Türkiye, at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich. Visitors experienced Can.ai in real-life scenarios – an agentic AI that goes beyond traditional voice assistants: it features contextual awareness, operates without a traditional user interface (ZeroTouchUI), makes decisions, and automatically initiates processes.

At the IAA Mobility 2025, Togg showcased its latest products, designs, and technologies. In the specially created “Trumore Zone”, visitors tested real-world applications such as intelligent charging route management, voice-controlled vehicle services, as well as media and health services – all seamlessly enabled, free from reliance on a conventional interface.

The future of interaction: ZeroTouchUI meets agentic AI

Since its foundation, Togg has used artificial intelligence not only functionally but as an integral part of its digital architecture. Already in 2020, Togg established one of Türkiye’s largest GPU-based infrastructures for training complex AI models, implementing all systems consistently within a microservice architecture. This laid the foundation for Togg’s agentic AI architecture. Building on this, and in collaboration with Microsoft Türkiye, the Can.ai platform was developed, based on Microsoft Azure Cloud and OpenAI technologies. A new generation of user experiences with Can.ai Can.ai does not interact through a traditional user interface, but instead processes multilayered data such as user intention, time, location, vehicle condition, and past behavior. It provides an AI infrastructure that enables context-aware interaction. The platform can be deployed across diverse fields – from smart devices to mobile applications, from call centers to enterprise systems. Its structure goes beyond responding to requests: it shows empathy, learns, makes predictions, and acts proactively in the best interest of users.

“With Can.ai, we are redefining more than mobility”

Togg CEO Gürcan Karakaş described the vision as follows: “From the very beginning, artificial intelligence has been the backbone of our new user infrastructure. With Can.ai, we are building an interaction model that not only responds to requests but also understands, anticipates, and acts autonomously. This allows us to create a new interaction paradigm with ZeroTouchUI for our users, paving the way toward a new form of mobility. Together with Microsoft Türkiye, we have implemented this architecture on secure and scalable technology. With Can.ai, we are creating an intuitive user experience that goes far beyond traditional mobility and enriches daily life.”

“Seamless experiences across ecosystems”

Levent Özbilgin, General Manager of Microsoft Türkiye, emphasized the significance of the partnership: “Artificial intelligence is one of the strongest drivers for new user experiences. With Can.ai, we have created a tangible example of this in the mobility sector. Together with Togg, we developed a platform that understands needs, operates seamlessly across ecosystems, and significantly enhances user experiences. Thanks to Azure’s globally scalable infrastructure, Can.ai can be deployed reliably and securely across different environments. Can.ai also illustrates how technology will seamlessly become part of our everyday lives.”

Can.ai as a digital twin of the Togg Care Team

The platform has been trained on more than 1,000 documents, extensive FAQ content, and over two million call center records. It communicates with users in their everyday language – both written and spoken. Leveraging Natural Language Processing (NLP) and intelligent search algorithms, Can.ai answers customer inquiries within seconds – covering everything from orders and tracking to after-sales services and technical support.

