TOC 2017: Continental with a Focus on the future of ports

With the motto “Reliable Tires. Intelligent Operations. Efficient Teminals” the technology company Continental will showcase its high-performance port tire and solutions portfolio and give an outlook on the future of ports at this year’s TOC. The fair for port, shipping and terminal technology will take place from June 27th through June 29th in Amsterdam. Visitors will find Continental Commercial Specialty Tires (CST) at booth E22 in the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Big Five’s: Major trends shaping the future of ports

“Nowadays, port and terminal operators are challenged by five major trends. We call them the ‘Big Five’s’: Scale, Speed, Safety, Sustainability and Smartness”, says Julian Alexander, Product Line Manager Material Handling at Continental CST. “Facing those challenges is also a major task for us as tire manufacturers in order to sustain existing and build-up new partnerships with the customers and serve them with products matching their individual needs.”

Reliable, robust tires and smart solutions for port intralogistics

Continental CST port tires and solutions feature impressive safety and optimized performance, have positive effects on the environment, and offer significant potential to reduce costs. This also applies for the ContainerMaster which is applicable for reach stackers, empty container handlers, and heavy-duty forklift trucks. The tire features extremely strong sidewalls, with a carcass consisting of up to 20 layers of textile cord, embedded in three separate wire beads. The textile layers of the innovative woven cord offer a high resistance to damage and a long service life. The ContiPressureCheck tire pressure monitoring system enables automatic collection of data on tire pressure and temperature via sensors inside the tires. Thereby, the system enhances both efficiency and safety of vehicle fleets in harbors.

