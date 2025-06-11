TNO signals start of photonic chip pilot line

Photonic chips strengthen technological independence

InP photonic chips use light to transmit data and are distinguished by their extremely compact size due to a high degree of integration. With their high speed, low energy consumption, and large bandwidth, photonic chips improve the performance of data centers and enable new generations of smart devices. They play a crucial role in advanced applications such as AI, 6G networks, medical diagnostics, and defense systems. For this reason, they are considered one of the key enabling technologies for the future.

For the Netherlands and Europe, photonic chips are also of strategic importance: they enhance technological independence and create innovative and economic opportunities for companies in the high-tech sector. The total investment in the Dutch pilot line amounts to 153 million euros. Additionally, the High Tech Campus Eindhoven is investing in the building and the cleanroom.

Ton van Mol, managing director at TNO: ‘‘This 6 pilot’ pilot line is a game-changer for Dutch companies and the future earning power and prosperity for the Netherlands. It is a critical part of a powerful ecosystem in photonic chips with which the Netherlands can distinguish itself worldwide.’

European Collaboration

The new pilot line connects knowledge institutions and companies and will have a central place in the growing Dutch integrated photonics ecosystem. The factory in Eindhoven will also become part of the European initiative PIXEurope, a collaboration of knowledge institutions in 11 European countries. This project aims to create a European network of pilot manufacturing lines, focused on strengthening the entire value chain for integrated photonics in Europe.

SOURCE: TNO