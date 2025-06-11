TNO signals start of photonic chip pilot line

At the end of this year, TNO starts constructing a pilot manufacturing line for photonic chips at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven. This new factory will enable the industrial-scale production of Indium Phosphide (InP) based photonic chips. Additionally, the scaling up from 4-inch to 6-inch wafers will make production more efficient. TNO is collaborating on this with the Photonic Integration Technology Centre (PITC), Eindhoven University of Technology, and the University of Twente.
Dutch companies such as SMART Photonics will use the facilities, which are intended to strengthen the entire Dutch ecosystem around photonic chips. The pilot line is funded through the EU Chips Act, PhotonDelta, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and TNO, and is part of the European initiative PIXEurope.
‘‘This 6 pilot’ line is a game-changer for Dutch companies and the future earning power and prosperity for the Netherlands. It is a critical part of a powerful ecosystem in photonic chips with which the Netherlands can distinguish itself worldwide.’
Photonic chips strengthen technological independence
InP photonic chips use light to transmit data and are distinguished by their extremely compact size due to a high degree of integration. With their high speed, low energy consumption, and large bandwidth, photonic chips improve the performance of data centers and enable new generations of smart devices. They play a crucial role in advanced applications such as AI, 6G networks, medical diagnostics, and defense systems. For this reason, they are considered one of the key enabling technologies for the future.
For the Netherlands and Europe, photonic chips are also of strategic importance: they enhance technological independence and create innovative and economic opportunities for companies in the high-tech sector. The total investment in the Dutch pilot line amounts to 153 million euros. Additionally, the High Tech Campus Eindhoven is investing in the building and the cleanroom.
Ton van Mol, managing director at TNO: ‘‘This 6 pilot’ pilot line is a game-changer for Dutch companies and the future earning power and prosperity for the Netherlands. It is a critical part of a powerful ecosystem in photonic chips with which the Netherlands can distinguish itself worldwide.’
European Collaboration
The new pilot line connects knowledge institutions and companies and will have a central place in the growing Dutch integrated photonics ecosystem. The factory in Eindhoven will also become part of the European initiative PIXEurope, a collaboration of knowledge institutions in 11 European countries. This project aims to create a European network of pilot manufacturing lines, focused on strengthening the entire value chain for integrated photonics in Europe.
SOURCE: TNO