TNO and Amber to start up research into optimisation battery lifespan

Research organisation TNO and car-sharing platform Amber will start up a feasibility study together into the optimal use of electric cars. By collecting battery data from the Amber fleet, both parties want to find out if a fleet manager can organise the sharing schedule in such a way that battery lifespan is increased in the long run.

At the moment, availability, planning and battery charging levels determine the charging schedule and use of cars in a fleet. A customer is offered a car that is sufficiently charged for the ride at hand; the age of the battery is not part of the equation. Both Amber and TNO want to see whether a sharing schedule that does take the battery’s age into account can contribute to increasing battery quality in the long term.

IMPACT ON OPERATING COSTS

With the knowledge acquired, fleet managers such as Amber could, from day 1, aim to offer those vehicles that have the longest battery lifespan in the entire fleet. This could also contribute to a better estimate of the value of the battery towards the end of a lease contract – and maybe make it possible to continue driving with one battery pack for longer. The battery of an electric vehicle represents a large part of the total cost price; in the case of Amber’s BMW i3s this is 20%. Therefore improving battery lifespan could have a major impact on the operating costs of electric cars.

SOURCE: TNO