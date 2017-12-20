Home > News Releases > TMC announces sales and production plans for CY2018

December 20, 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation announces today its 2018 sales and production plans, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd., as shown below.

CY2018 Sales and Production Plans
All figures rounded; ( ) change from previous year’s result
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Japanese sales*1 Approx.
1,550,000(-5%)		 Approx.
610,000(-5%)		 Approx.
65,000(-5%)		 Approx.
2,225,000(-5%)
Sales outside Japan Approx.
7,950,000( 3%)		 Approx.
190,000( 6%)		 Approx.
130,000(12%)		 Approx.
8,270,000( 3%)
Worldwide sales Approx.
9,500,000( 2%)		 Approx.
800,000(-2%)		 Approx.
195,000( 6%)		 Approx.
10,495,000( 1%)
Japanese production*2 Approx.
3,080,000(-3%)		 Approx.
940,000(-3%)		 Approx.
157,000( 1%)		 Approx.
4,177,000(-3%)
Production outside Japan*3 Approx.
5,770,000(-1%)		 Approx.
400,000(18%)		 Approx.
50,000(21%)		 Approx.
6,220,000( 0%)
Worldwide production Approx.
8,850,000(-2%)		 Approx.
1,340,000( 2%)		 Approx.
207,000( 5%)		 Approx.
10,397,000(-1%)
*1Includes production outside Japan; *2Includes kits for assembly outside Japan; *3Excludes kits from Japan
ReferenceCY2017 Results Forecast
All figures rounded; ( ) change from previous year’s result
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Japanese sales*1 Approx.
1,630,000( 3%)		 Approx.
640,000( 9%)		 Approx.
68,000( 8%)		 Approx.
2,338,000( 5%)
Sales outside Japan Approx.
7,730,000( 1%)		 Approx.
180,000(-7%)		 Approx.
116,000( 8%)		 Approx.
8,026,000( 1%)
Worldwide sales Approx.
9,350,000( 1%)		 Approx.
820,000( 5%)		 Approx.
184,000( 8%)		 Approx.
10,354,000( 2%)
Japanese production*2 Approx.
3,190,000( 1%)		 Approx.
970,000(34%)		 Approx.
155,000( 6%)		 Approx.
4,315,000( 7%)
Production outside Japan*3 Approx.
5,820,000( 0%)		 Approx.
340,000( 0%)		 Approx.
41,000(28%)		 Approx.
6,201,000( 0%)
Worldwide production Approx.
9,010,000( 0%)		 Approx.
1,310,000(23%)		 Approx.
196,000(10%)		 Approx.
10,516,000( 3%)
*1Includes production outside Japan; *2Includes kits for assembly outside Japan; *3Excludes kits from Japan

The figures stated above are based on judgments and assumptions using currently available information and other factors. There is no guarantee that actual results will be as projected in view of the uncertainties involved in the judgments and assumptions, as well as possible fluctuations resulting from changes in conditions worldwide.

