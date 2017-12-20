TMC announces sales and production plans for CY2018

Toyota Motor Corporation announces today its 2018 sales and production plans, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd., as shown below.
CY2018 Sales and Production Plans
All figures rounded; ( ) change from previous year’s result
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Japanese sales*1
|Approx.
1,550,000(-5%)
|Approx.
610,000(-5%)
|Approx.
65,000(-5%)
|Approx.
2,225,000(-5%)
|Sales outside Japan
|Approx.
7,950,000( 3%)
|Approx.
190,000( 6%)
|Approx.
130,000(12%)
|Approx.
8,270,000( 3%)
|Worldwide sales
|Approx.
9,500,000( 2%)
|Approx.
800,000(-2%)
|Approx.
195,000( 6%)
|Approx.
10,495,000( 1%)
|Japanese production*2
|Approx.
3,080,000(-3%)
|Approx.
940,000(-3%)
|Approx.
157,000( 1%)
|Approx.
4,177,000(-3%)
|Production outside Japan*3
|Approx.
5,770,000(-1%)
|Approx.
400,000(18%)
|Approx.
50,000(21%)
|Approx.
6,220,000( 0%)
|Worldwide production
|Approx.
8,850,000(-2%)
|Approx.
1,340,000( 2%)
|Approx.
207,000( 5%)
|Approx.
10,397,000(-1%)
|*1Includes production outside Japan; *2Includes kits for assembly outside Japan; *3Excludes kits from Japan
ReferenceCY2017 Results Forecast
All figures rounded; ( ) change from previous year’s result
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Japanese sales*1
|Approx.
1,630,000( 3%)
|Approx.
640,000( 9%)
|Approx.
68,000( 8%)
|Approx.
2,338,000( 5%)
|Sales outside Japan
|Approx.
7,730,000( 1%)
|Approx.
180,000(-7%)
|Approx.
116,000( 8%)
|Approx.
8,026,000( 1%)
|Worldwide sales
|Approx.
9,350,000( 1%)
|Approx.
820,000( 5%)
|Approx.
184,000( 8%)
|Approx.
10,354,000( 2%)
|Japanese production*2
|Approx.
3,190,000( 1%)
|Approx.
970,000(34%)
|Approx.
155,000( 6%)
|Approx.
4,315,000( 7%)
|Production outside Japan*3
|Approx.
5,820,000( 0%)
|Approx.
340,000( 0%)
|Approx.
41,000(28%)
|Approx.
6,201,000( 0%)
|Worldwide production
|Approx.
9,010,000( 0%)
|Approx.
1,310,000(23%)
|Approx.
196,000(10%)
|Approx.
10,516,000( 3%)
|*1Includes production outside Japan; *2Includes kits for assembly outside Japan; *3Excludes kits from Japan
The figures stated above are based on judgments and assumptions using currently available information and other factors. There is no guarantee that actual results will be as projected in view of the uncertainties involved in the judgments and assumptions, as well as possible fluctuations resulting from changes in conditions worldwide.