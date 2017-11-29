TMC announces results for October 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for October 2017, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.

October 2017 Results Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Production in Japan*1 Passenger cars 242,826 (3.5) 59,414 (30.2) ― ― 302,240 (7.9) Trucks & buses 25,901 (-0.1) 13,679 (4.3) 14,655 (23.7) 54,235 (6.6) Total 268,727 (3.2) 73,093 (24.4) 14,655 (23.7) 356,475 (7.7) Sales in Japan*2 Passenger cars 109,989 (1.3) 40,989 (12.7) ― ― 150,978 (4.2) Trucks & buses 13,820 (-4.4) 10,672 (-2.4) 4,319 (-4.6) 28,811 (-3.7) Total 123,809 (0.7) 51,661 (9.2) 4,319 (-4.6) 179,789 (2.8) Exports Passenger cars 144,509 (2.0) 0 ― ― ― 144,509 (2.0) Trucks & buses 13,640 (-4.8) ― ― 7,967 (30.9) 21,607 (5.9) Total 158,149 (1.3) 0 ― 7,967 (30.9) 166,116 (2.5) Production

Outside of Japan*3 502,153 (2.2) 29,033 (-20.3) 4,172 (29.7) 535,358 (0.8) Worldwide

production 770,880 (2.5) 102,126 (7.3) 18,827 (25.0) 891,833 (3.4) *1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2Includes overseas production; *3Excludes kits from Japan

October 2017 Key Points (year-on-year) Production in Japan Toyota First increase in six months Daihatsu Eighteenth consecutive month of increase Hino First increase in two months Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino First increase in two months

Sales in Japan Toyota First increase in four months

Lexus vehicle sales totaled 3,904 units (2.3 percent increase)

Minivehicle sales totaled 2,405 units (17.0 percent decrease)

52.4 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (3.0 percentage point increase)

33.2 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.8 percentage point increase) Daihatsu Seventh consecutive month of increase

Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 49,000 units (4.9 percent increase); seventh consecutive month of increase

34.8 percent share of minivehicle market (0.4 percentage point increase) Hino Decreased

Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,000 units (12.5 percent decrease)

34.4 percent share of the truck* market (2.9 percentage point decrease) Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino First increase in two months

48.3 percent share of market including minivehicles (2.1 percentage point increase) *Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)

Exports Toyota First increase in two months; due to increased exports to Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East Daihatsu There were no exports for Daihatsu. Hino Fourth consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino Third consecutive month of increase

Production Outside of Japan Toyota Second consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Latin America, Europe, and Asia Daihatsu Decreased; due to decreased production in Indonesia Hino Fourth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino Second consecutive month of increase

Year to Date (January 1 to October 30, 2017) Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Production in

Japan*1 2,631,524 (-0.7) 762,267 (30.9) 128,187 (5.5) 3,521,978 (5.0) Sales in Japan*2 1,373,090 (3.9) 532,481 (8.5) 56,356 (8.1) 1,961,927 (5.2) Exports 1,470,658 (3.5) 2 (0.0) 65,074 (5.8) 1,535,734 (3.6) Production

Outside of Japan*3 4,885,126 (1.3) 293,461 (8.8) 32,502 (22.4) 5,211,089 (1.8) Worldwide

production 7,516,650 (0.6) 1,055,728 (23.9) 160,689 (8.5) 8,733,067 (3.1) *1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2Includes overseas production; *3Excludes kits from Japan

