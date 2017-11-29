TMC announces results for October 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for October 2017, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.
October 2017 Results
Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Production in Japan*1
|Passenger cars
|242,826(3.5)
|59,414(30.2)
|――
|302,240(7.9)
|Trucks & buses
|25,901(-0.1)
|13,679(4.3)
|14,655(23.7)
|54,235(6.6)
|Total
|268,727(3.2)
|73,093(24.4)
|14,655(23.7)
|356,475(7.7)
|Sales in Japan*2
|Passenger cars
|109,989(1.3)
|40,989(12.7)
|――
|150,978(4.2)
|Trucks & buses
|13,820(-4.4)
|10,672(-2.4)
|4,319(-4.6)
|28,811(-3.7)
|Total
|123,809(0.7)
|51,661(9.2)
|4,319(-4.6)
|179,789(2.8)
|Exports
|Passenger cars
|144,509(2.0)
|0―
|――
|144,509(2.0)
|Trucks & buses
|13,640(-4.8)
|――
|7,967(30.9)
|21,607(5.9)
|Total
|158,149(1.3)
|0―
|7,967(30.9)
|166,116(2.5)
|Production
Outside of Japan*3
|502,153(2.2)
|29,033(-20.3)
|4,172(29.7)
|535,358(0.8)
|Worldwide
production
|770,880(2.5)
|102,126(7.3)
|18,827(25.0)
|891,833(3.4)
|*1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2Includes overseas production; *3Excludes kits from Japan
October 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)
Production in Japan
- Toyota
-
- First increase in six months
- Daihatsu
-
- Eighteenth consecutive month of increase
- Hino
-
- First increase in two months
- Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
-
- First increase in two months
Sales in Japan
- Toyota
-
- First increase in four months
- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 3,904 units (2.3 percent increase)
- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,405 units (17.0 percent decrease)
- 52.4 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (3.0 percentage point increase)
- 33.2 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.8 percentage point increase)
- Daihatsu
-
- Seventh consecutive month of increase
- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 49,000 units (4.9 percent increase); seventh consecutive month of increase
- 34.8 percent share of minivehicle market (0.4 percentage point increase)
- Hino
-
- Decreased
- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,000 units (12.5 percent decrease)
- 34.4 percent share of the truck* market (2.9 percentage point decrease)
- Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
-
- First increase in two months
- 48.3 percent share of market including minivehicles (2.1 percentage point increase)
*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)
Exports
- Toyota
-
- First increase in two months; due to increased exports to Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East
- Daihatsu
-
- There were no exports for Daihatsu.
- Hino
-
- Fourth consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa
- Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
-
- Third consecutive month of increase
Production Outside of Japan
- Toyota
-
- Second consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Latin America, Europe, and Asia
- Daihatsu
-
- Decreased; due to decreased production in Indonesia
- Hino
-
- Fourth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia
- Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
-
- Second consecutive month of increase
Year to Date (January 1 to October 30, 2017)
Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Production in
Japan*1
|2,631,524(-0.7)
|762,267(30.9)
|128,187(5.5)
|3,521,978(5.0)
|Sales in Japan*2
|1,373,090(3.9)
|532,481(8.5)
|56,356(8.1)
|1,961,927(5.2)
|Exports
|1,470,658(3.5)
|2(0.0)
|65,074(5.8)
|1,535,734(3.6)
|Production
Outside of Japan*3
|4,885,126(1.3)
|293,461(8.8)
|32,502(22.4)
|5,211,089(1.8)
|Worldwide
production
|7,516,650(0.6)
|1,055,728(23.9)
|160,689(8.5)
|8,733,067(3.1)
|*1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2Includes overseas production; *3Excludes kits from Japan