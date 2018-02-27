Home > News Releases > TMC Announces results for January 2018

TMC Announces results for January 2018

February 27, 2018

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for January 2018, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.

January 2018 Results
Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Production in Japan*1
Passenger cars 228,402(1.2) 60,787(7.9) 289,189(2.5)
Trucks & buses 24,247(0.8) 13,489(5.8) 11,380(3.1) 49,116(2.7)
Total 252,649(1.1) 74,276(7.5) 11,380(3.1) 338,305(2.5)
Sales in Japan*2
Passenger cars 101,530(-4.6) 41,148(7.6) 142,678(-1.4)
Trucks & buses 11,689(-1.7) 12,355(24.8) 4,599(5.0) 28,643(9.5)
Total 113,219(-4.3) 53,503(11.1) 4,599(5.0) 171,321(0.3)
Exports
Passenger cars 127,175(14.0) 0(―) 127,175(14.0)
Trucks & buses 10,326(5.2) 5,180(-3.4) 15,506(2.1)
Total 137,501(13.3) 0(―) 5,180(-3.4) 142,681(12.6)
Production
Outside of Japan*3		 483,584(1.8) 34,726(8.4) 3,477(14.8) 521,787(2.3)
Worldwide production 736,233(1.6) 109,002(7.8) 14,857(5.6) 860,092(2.4)
*1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2Includes overseas production; *3Excludes kits from Japan

January 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)

Production in Japan

Toyota
  • Fourth consecutive month of increase
Daihatsu
  • Twenty-first consecutive month of increase
Hino
  • Fourth consecutive month of increase
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • Fourth consecutive month of increase

Sales in Japan

Toyota
  • Decreased
  • Lexus vehicle sales totaled 6,448 units (59.7 percent increase)
  • Minivehicle sales totaled 2,384 units (8.4 percent increase)
  • 45.5 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (0.5 percentage point increase)
  • 28.3 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.1 percentage point decrease)
Daihatsu
  • Tenth consecutive month of increase
  • Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 51,400 units (9.4 percent increase); first increase in three months
  • 33.0 percent share of minivehicle market (0.3 percentage point increase)
Hino
  • Third consecutive month of increase
  • Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,200 units (2.1 percent decrease)
  • 39.6 percent share of the truck* market (0.3 percentage point decrease)
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • Fourth consecutive month of increase
  • 42.9 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.3 percentage point increase)

*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)

Exports

Toyota
  • Fourth consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa
Daihatsu
  • There have been no exports for Daihatsu since May 2017.
Hino
  • First decrease in seven months; due to decreased exports to Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • Sixth consecutive month of increase

Production Outside of Japan

Toyota
  • First increase in three months and a record high for January, due to increased production in Asia and Africa
Daihatsu
  • First increase in six months; due to increased production in Indonesia
Hino
  • Seventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • First increase in three months and a record high for January
