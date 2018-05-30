TMC announces results for April 2018

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for April 2018, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
April 2018 Results
Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Production in Japan*1
|Passenger cars
|226,603(1.6)
|56,875(-8.9)
|――
|283,478(-0.7)
|Trucks & buses
|26,224(-3.2)
|12,086(-1.7)
|13,439(1.8)
|51,749(-1.6)
|Total
|252,827(1.1)
|68,961(-7.7)
|13,439(1.8)
|335,227(-0.8)
|Sales in Japan*2
|Passenger cars
|101,042(-1.6)
|36,910(2.8)
|――
|137,952(-0.5)
|Trucks & buses
|13,961(10.9)
|11,914(10.4)
|4,319(37.1)
|30,194(13.8)
|Total
|115,003(-0.3)
|48,824(4.6)
|4,319(37.1)
|168,146(1.8)
|Exports
|Passenger cars
|162,887(23.5)
|0(―)
|――
|162,887(23.5)
|Trucks & buses
|13,665(-3.6)
|――
|7,423(17.7)
|21,088(3.0)
|Total
|176,552(20.9)
|0(―)
|7,423(17.7)
|183,975(20.7)
|Production
Outside of Japan*3
|457,605(2.2)
|48,919(62.1)
|4,369(42.8)
|510,893(6.2)
|Worldwide production
|710,432(1.8)
|117,880(12.3)
|17,808(9.5)
|846,120(3.3)
|*1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2Includes overseas production; *3Excludes kits from Japan
April 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)
Production in Japan
- Toyota
-
- Seventh consecutive month of increase
- Daihatsu
-
- First decrease in twenty-four months
- Hino
-
- Seventh consecutive month of increase
- Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
-
- First decrease in seven months
Sales in Japan
- Toyota
-
- Decreased
- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 4,632 units (51.9 percent increase)
- Minivehicle sales totaled 3,899 units (64.5 percent increase)
- 49.3 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (1.1 percentage point decrease)
- 31.4 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.1 percentage point decrease)
- Daihatsu
-
- Thirteenth consecutive month of increase
- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 46,600 units (4.7 percent increase); fourth consecutive month of increase
- 33.1 percent share of minivehicle market (1.0 percentage point decrease)
- Hino
-
- First increase in two months
- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,100 units (39.2 percent increase); first increase in eight months
- 38.5 percent share of the truck* market (6.8 percentage point increase)
- Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
-
- First increase in three months
- 45.9 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.6 percentage point decrease)
*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)
Exports
- Toyota
-
- Seventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to all regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa)
- Daihatsu
-
- There have been no exports for Daihatsu since May 2017.
- Hino
-
- Third consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa
- Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
-
- Ninth consecutive month of increase
Production Outside of Japan
- Toyota
-
- First increase in three months; due to increased production in North America, Latin America, and Africa
- Daihatsu
-
- Fourth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Indonesia
- Hino
-
- Tenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia
- Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
-
- First increase in three months; record high for April
Year to Date (January 1 to April 30, 2018)
Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Production in Japan*1
|1,089,324(1.1)
|316,560(1.0)
|53,615(5.7)
|1,459,499(1.3)
|Sales in Japan*2
|554,702(-6.1)
|236,901(6.5)
|24,239(-0.1)
|815,842(-2.6)
|Exports
|657,507(17.1)
|0(―)
|26,350(8.8)
|683,857(16.8)
|Production
Outside of Japan*3
|1,861,988(-4.3)
|166,914(31.7)
|16,659(33.1)
|2,045,561(-1.9)
|Worldwide production
|2,951,312(-2.4)
|483,474(9.8)
|70,274(11.1)
|3,505,060(-0.6)
|*1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2Includes overseas production; *3Excludes kits from Japan