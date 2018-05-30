Home > News Releases > TMC announces results for April 2018

TMC announces results for April 2018

May 30, 2018

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for April 2018, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

April 2018 Results
Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Production in Japan*1
Passenger cars 226,603(1.6) 56,875(-8.9) 283,478(-0.7)
Trucks & buses 26,224(-3.2) 12,086(-1.7) 13,439(1.8) 51,749(-1.6)
Total 252,827(1.1) 68,961(-7.7) 13,439(1.8) 335,227(-0.8)
Sales in Japan*2
Passenger cars 101,042(-1.6) 36,910(2.8) 137,952(-0.5)
Trucks & buses 13,961(10.9) 11,914(10.4) 4,319(37.1) 30,194(13.8)
Total 115,003(-0.3) 48,824(4.6) 4,319(37.1) 168,146(1.8)
Exports
Passenger cars 162,887(23.5) 0(―) 162,887(23.5)
Trucks & buses 13,665(-3.6) 7,423(17.7) 21,088(3.0)
Total 176,552(20.9) 0(―) 7,423(17.7) 183,975(20.7)
Production
Outside of Japan*3		 457,605(2.2) 48,919(62.1) 4,369(42.8) 510,893(6.2)
Worldwide production 710,432(1.8) 117,880(12.3) 17,808(9.5) 846,120(3.3)
*1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2Includes overseas production; *3Excludes kits from Japan

April 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)

Production in Japan

Toyota
  • Seventh consecutive month of increase
Daihatsu
  • First decrease in twenty-four months
Hino
  • Seventh consecutive month of increase
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • First decrease in seven months

Sales in Japan

Toyota
  • Decreased
  • Lexus vehicle sales totaled 4,632 units (51.9 percent increase)
  • Minivehicle sales totaled 3,899 units (64.5 percent increase)
  • 49.3 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (1.1 percentage point decrease)
  • 31.4 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.1 percentage point decrease)
Daihatsu
  • Thirteenth consecutive month of increase
  • Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 46,600 units (4.7 percent increase); fourth consecutive month of increase
  • 33.1 percent share of minivehicle market (1.0 percentage point decrease)
Hino
  • First increase in two months
  • Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,100 units (39.2 percent increase); first increase in eight months
  • 38.5 percent share of the truck* market (6.8 percentage point increase)
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • First increase in three months
  • 45.9 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.6 percentage point decrease)

*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)

Exports

Toyota
  • Seventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to all regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa)
Daihatsu
  • There have been no exports for Daihatsu since May 2017.
Hino
  • Third consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • Ninth consecutive month of increase

Production Outside of Japan

Toyota
  • First increase in three months; due to increased production in North America, Latin America, and Africa
Daihatsu
  • Fourth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Indonesia
Hino
  • Tenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • First increase in three months; record high for April
Year to Date (January 1 to April 30, 2018)
Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Production in Japan*1 1,089,324(1.1) 316,560(1.0) 53,615(5.7) 1,459,499(1.3)
Sales in Japan*2 554,702(-6.1) 236,901(6.5) 24,239(-0.1) 815,842(-2.6)
Exports 657,507(17.1) 0(―) 26,350(8.8) 683,857(16.8)
Production
Outside of Japan*3		 1,861,988(-4.3) 166,914(31.7) 16,659(33.1) 2,045,561(-1.9)
Worldwide production 2,951,312(-2.4) 483,474(9.8) 70,274(11.1) 3,505,060(-0.6)
*1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2Includes overseas production; *3Excludes kits from Japan
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018