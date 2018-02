TMC announces regular Personnel Changes

On March 1, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) intends to make the following personnel changes.

Change of responsibility of executive general manager Name Current New Hironori Kagohashi Safety & Health Promotion Div.

Environmental Affairs Div.

BR U.S. New JV Project Dept.

Production Planning Group Production Engineering Planning Field (Field General Manager) Logistics Field (Field General Manager)

Safety & Health Promotion Div.

Environmental Affairs Div.

BR U.S. New JV Project Dept. (concurrent General Manager)

Production Planning Group Production Engineering Planning Field (Field General Manager) Logistics Field (Field General Manager)



Personnel changes at the sub-executive managerial level Name Current New Masahiro Nonami Temporary external transfer to P.T. TOYOTA MOTOR MANUFACTURING INDONESIA Labor Relations Div. (Project General Manager) Kenichi Murata Connected Strategy Dept. (General Manager), Connected Management Div.,

Connected Company Connected Strategy Dept. (General Manager), Connected Management Div., Connected Company

Toyota InfoTechnology Center Co., Ltd. Takaaki Masuda Global Production Center. (Project General Manager) Temporary external transfer to KYOWA LEATHER CLOTH CO., LTD. Motohiro Kondoh BR U.S. New JV Project Dept. (General Manager) Temporary external transfer to TOYOTA AUTOMALL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.