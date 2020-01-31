TMC announces executive, senior management, and personnel changes

On February 1, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) intends to implement changes in the area of responsibilities of executives and senior professionals/senior management and personnel changes at the general manager level.
Changes areas of responsibility for executive areas and senior professional/senior
Executives and Operating Officer
|Name
|Current
|New
|Shigeru Hayakawa
|
Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
―
|
Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
Chief Sustainability Officer
|Koji Kobayashi
|
Executive Vice President
Sustainability Management Dept.
|
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
|Shigeki Tomoyama
|
Executive Vice President
GAZOO Racing Company (President)
|
Executive Vice President
GAZOO Racing Company (President)
GR Planning Field (Senior General Manager)
Chief Information Security Officer
Senior professionals/senior management (Senior General Manager level and above)
|Name
|Current
|New
|Yumi Otsuka
|GAZOO Racing Company
GR Planning Field (Senior General Manager)
|Sustainability Management Dept. (Fellow)
Deputy Chief Sustainability Officer
|Yoji Matsuyama
|Purchasing Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
|Purchasing Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
Purchasing Management Div. (concurrent General Manager)
-
Personnel changes
|Name
|Current
|New
|Takami Kato
|Purchasing Management Div.
(General Manager)
|Purchasing Management Div. (Project General Manager)
|Taro Kubo
|Total Solution Business Dept., CV Company (General Manager)
|Total Solution Business Dept.,
CV Company (General Manager), and concurrently (HINO MOTORS, LTD.)
