TMC announces executive, senior management, and personnel changes

   January 31, 2020

On February 1, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) intends to implement changes in the area of responsibilities of executives and senior professionals/senior management and personnel changes at the general manager level.

Changes areas of responsibility for executive areas and senior professional/senior

Executives and Operating Officer

Name Current New
Shigeru Hayakawa
Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Chief Sustainability Officer
Koji Kobayashi
Executive Vice President

Sustainability Management Dept.
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Risk Officer
Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer
Chief Risk Officer
Shigeki Tomoyama
Executive Vice President

GAZOO Racing Company (President)
Chief Information Security Officer
Executive Vice President

GAZOO Racing Company (President)

GR Planning Field (Senior General Manager)

Chief Information Security Officer

Senior professionals/senior management (Senior General Manager level and above)

Name Current New
Yumi Otsuka GAZOO Racing Company

GR Planning Field (Senior General Manager)
 Sustainability Management Dept. (Fellow)
Deputy Chief Sustainability Officer
Yoji Matsuyama Purchasing Group (Deputy Chief Officer) Purchasing Group (Deputy Chief Officer)

Purchasing Management Div. (concurrent General Manager)

  1. Personnel changes

Name Current New
Takami Kato Purchasing Management Div.
(General Manager)		 Purchasing Management Div. (Project General Manager)
Taro Kubo Total Solution Business Dept., CV Company (General Manager) Total Solution Business Dept.,
CV Company (General Manager), and concurrently (HINO MOTORS, LTD.)

SOURCE: Toyota

