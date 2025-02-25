TMC announces executive and senior professional/senior management employee changes effective April 1 and Board of Directors structure following the 121st Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting

Toyota Motor Corporation announced today that it intends to implement changes to its executive and senior professional/senior management employees effective April 1 and announced the structure of its Board of Directors following the 121st Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (hereinafter referred to as the "General Shareholders' Meeting")

Toyota Motor Corporation announced today that it intends to implement changes to its executive and senior professional/senior management employees effective April 1 and announced the structure of its Board of Directors following the 121st Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting (hereinafter referred to as the “General Shareholders’ Meeting”).

1) Changes in Areas of Responsibility for Executives and Senior Professional/Senior Management Employees, effective April 1

Executives

Name Current New Yoichi Miyazaki Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Competitive Officer

Business Planning & Operation (President) Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Competitive Officer Keiji Yamamoto Senior Fellow

Chief Information & Security Officer

Digital Transformation Promotion Dept.

Information Systems Group Chief Information & Security Officer

Digital Information and Communication Group (Chief Officer)*1

Senior Professional/Senior Management Employees (Chief Officers, Presidents, Fellows etc.)

Name Current New Hiroshi Nanbu Business Planning Div.

Sales & Operation Planning Div.

KD Business Planning Div.

Mobility Business Planning Div.

Value Chain Business Planning Div. Business Planning & Operation (President) Toshiyuki Hibi Information Systems Group (Chief Officer) Digital Information and Communication Group (Deputy Chief Officer)*1 Hideharu Matsuoka Information Systems Group In charge of B to C systems (Chief Project Leader) Digital Information and Communication Group (Deputy Chief Officer)*1 Chika Kako Advanced R&D and Engineering Company Material Technology Field (Senior General Manager) Higashifuji Technical Center (General Manager) Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Executive Vice President) Material Technology Field (concurrently Senior General Manager) Higashifuji Technical Center (General Manager) Takero Kato BEV Factory (President)*2 Lexus Electrified Shanghai CO., Ltd. Yoshiyuki Yamashita Chief Digital Officer

TOYOTA CONIQ Holdings, Inc.

TOYOTA CONIQ Pro, Inc.

TOYOTA CONIQ Alpha, Inc. TOYOTA CONIQ Holdings, Inc.

TOYOTA CONIQ Pro, Inc.

TOYOTA CONIQ Alpha, Inc.

*1 Information Systems Group will be renamed Digital Information and Communication Group.

*2 New company to develop and locally produce Lexus BEVs and batteries in Shanghai, China (announced February 5)

*3 The BEV Factory will be abolished, reorganized, and continue its role as the BR BEV Development Div. under the direct control of the entire company.

2) Changes to members of the Board of Directors following the 121st Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting

In accordance with the transition to a company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee System announced today, the members of the Board of Directors after the General Shareholders’ Meeting will be as follows.

The Board of Directors will be officially appointed after approval at the General Shareholders’ Meeting in June 2025. Selection of specific titles for board members and assignment of legal status to represent TMC will then occur at the Board of Directors meeting following the General Shareholders’ Meeting. The resignation of the outgoing Board of Directors will become official following the closing of the General Shareholders’ Meeting.

Members of the Board of Directors (Excluding Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

*Newly appointed

Name New Title Outside / Independent Member Akio Toyoda Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director) Koji Sato*1 President, Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director) Hiroki Nakajima*1 Executive Vice President, Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director) Yoichi Miyazaki*1 Executive Vice President, Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director) * Shigeaki Okamoto Member of the Board of Directors Outside / Independent * Kumi Fujisawa Member of the Board of Directors Outside / Independent

*1 Concurrent Operating Officer

Members of the Board of Directors serving as the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

*Newly appointed

Name New Title Outside / Independent Member * Christopher P. Reynolds Member of the Board of Directors (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) * George Olcott Member of the Board of Directors (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) Outside / Independent * Masahiko Oshima Member of the Board of Directors (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) Outside / Independent * Hiromi Osada Member of the Board of Directors (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) Outside / Independent

Outgoing Members of the Board of Directors and Audit and Supervisory Board Members

Name Current Title Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director) Simon Humphries Member of the Board of Directors Ikuro Sugawara Member of the Board of Directors Sir Philip Craven Member of the Board of Directors Emi Osono Member of the Board of Directors Takeshi Shirane Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time) Masahide Yasuda Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time) Katsuyuki Ogura Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time) George Olcott Audit and Supervisory Board Member Catherine O’Connell Audit and Supervisory Board Member Hiromi Osada Audit and Supervisory Board Member Kumi Fujisawa Substitute Audit and Supervisory Board Member

New Member Nominees of the Board of Directors (Excluding Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Name Current Title Shigeaki Okamoto Deputy Chairperson of the Board, Japan Tobacco Inc. Kumi Fujisawa Substitute Audit and Supervisory Board Member

New Member Nominees of the Board of Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Name Current Title Christopher P. Reynolds Deputy Chief Risk Officer

Deputy Chief Compliance Officer

General Administration & Human Resources Group (Deputy Chief Officer)

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. George Olcott Audit and Supervisory Board Member Masahiko Oshima Member of the Board of Directors Hiromi Osada Audit and Supervisory Board Member

SOURCE: Toyota