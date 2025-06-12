TMC announces changes to board members, executive structure, and senior professionals/senior management

Name Current Title Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director) Simon Humphries*1 Member of the Board of Directors Ikuro Sugawara Member of the Board of Directors Sir Philip Craven Member of the Board of Directors Emi Osono Member of the Board of Directors Takeshi Shirane Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time) Masahide Yasuda Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time) Katsuyuki Ogura*2 Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time) George Olcott*3 Audit and Supervisory Board Member Catherine O’Connell Audit and Supervisory Board Member Hiromi Osada*3 Audit and Supervisory Board Member Kumi Fujisawa*4 Substitute Audit and Supervisory Board Member

*1 Continuing operating officer

*2 Appointed as General Manager of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Office as a Kanbushoku

*3 Appointed as a Director serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

*4 Appointed as a Director

2) Changes in Areas of Responsibility for Executives and Senior Professionals/Senior Management Employees, effective July 1

Operating Officers and Organizational Structures as of July 1, 2025

♦ Denotes change to responsibility (does not include organizational name changes)

Name Current New Koji Sato President

Chief Executive Officer President

Chief Executive Officer Hiroki Nakajima Executive Vice President

Chief Technology Officer Executive Vice President

Chief Technology Officer ♦ Yoichi Miyazaki Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Competitive Officer Executive Vice President Takahiro Imura Operating Officer

Production Group (Chief Officer) Operating Officer

Production Group (Chief Officer) Tetsuo Ogawa Operating Officer

North America Region (Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. Operating Officer

North America Region (Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. Tatsuro Ueda Operating Officer

China Region (Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. Operating Officer

China Region (Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. Simon Humphries Operating Officer

Chief Branding Officer Operating Officer

Chief Branding Officer ♦ Kenta Kon Operating Officer

Woven by Toyota, Inc. Member of the Board of Directors Chief Financial Officer Operating Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Woven by Toyota, Inc. Member of the Board of Directors Chief Financial Officer ♦ Kazuaki Shingo Operating Officer

Chief Production Officer Operating Officer

CxOs

CxO Name Chief Executive Officer Koji Sato Chief Technology Officer Hiroki Nakajima Chief Financial Officer * Kenta Kon Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries Chief Risk Officer Takanori Azuma Deputy Chief Risk Officer Christopher Yang Chief Compliance Officer Yoji Matsuyama Deputy Chief Compliance Officer Christopher Yang Chief Quality Officer

(Name changed from Global Chief Quality Officer) Shinji Miyamoto

* The division of roles between each company, region, and function was reorganized and the CxO structure was changed as of July 1. The following CxOs were released:

Chief Privacy Officer, Shigeru Hayakawa

Chief Competitive Officer, Yoichi Miyazaki

Chief Production Officer, Kazuaki Shingo

Chief Information & Security Officer, Keiji Yamamoto

Chief Human Resources Officer, Takanori Azuma

Chief Sustainability Officer, Yumi Otsuka

In-house Companies