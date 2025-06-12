TMC announces changes to board members, executive structure, and senior professionals/senior management

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) today assigned members of the board of directors at its ordinary general shareholders’ meeting, and appointed representative directors and directors with special titles at a subsequent Board meeting. In addition, effective July 1, 2025, TMC will implement changes to its executive structure and senior professional/senior management employee assignments as described below.
1) Changes to members of the Board of Directors effective June 12
Members of the Board of Directors (Excluding Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
*Newly appointed
|Name
|New Title
|Outside / Independent Member
|Akio Toyoda
|Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
|Koji Sato*1
|President, Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
|Hiroki Nakajima*1
|Executive Vice President, Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
|Yoichi Miyazaki*1
|Executive Vice President, Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
|*
|Shigeaki Okamoto
|Member of the Board of Directors
|Outside / Independent
|*
|Kumi Fujisawa
|Member of the Board of Directors
|Outside / Independent
*1 Concurrent Operating Officer
Members of the Board of Directors serving as the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
*Newly appointed
|Name
|New Title
|Outside / Independent Member
|*
|George Olcott
|Member of the Board of Directors (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)*1
|Outside / Independent
|*
|Christopher P. Reynolds
|Member of the Board of Directors (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)
|*
|Masahiko Oshima
|Member of the Board of Directors (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)
|Outside / Independent
|*
|Hiromi Osada
|Member of the Board of Directors (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member (full-time))
|Outside / Independent
*1 Chairman of the Audit & Supervisory Committee
New Member Nominees of the Board of Directors (Excluding Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
|Name
|Current Title
|Shigeaki Okamoto
|Deputy Chairperson of the Board, Japan Tobacco Inc.
|Kumi Fujisawa
|Substitute Audit and Supervisory Board Member
New Member Nominees of the Board of Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
|Name
|Current Title
|George Olcott
|Audit and Supervisory Board Member
|Christopher P. Reynolds
|Formerly with Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (Retirement effective May 30, 2025)
|Masahiko Oshima
|Member of the Board of Directors
|Hiromi Osada
|Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Outgoing Members of the Board of Directors and Audit and Supervisory Board Members
|Name
|Current Title
|Shigeru Hayakawa
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
|Simon Humphries*1
|Member of the Board of Directors
|Ikuro Sugawara
|Member of the Board of Directors
|Sir Philip Craven
|Member of the Board of Directors
|Emi Osono
|Member of the Board of Directors
|Takeshi Shirane
|Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
|Masahide Yasuda
|Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
|Katsuyuki Ogura*2
|Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
|George Olcott*3
|Audit and Supervisory Board Member
|Catherine O’Connell
|Audit and Supervisory Board Member
|Hiromi Osada*3
|Audit and Supervisory Board Member
|Kumi Fujisawa*4
|Substitute Audit and Supervisory Board Member
*1 Continuing operating officer
*2 Appointed as General Manager of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Office as a Kanbushoku
*3 Appointed as a Director serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
*4 Appointed as a Director
2) Changes in Areas of Responsibility for Executives and Senior Professionals/Senior Management Employees, effective July 1
Operating Officers and Organizational Structures as of July 1, 2025
♦ Denotes change to responsibility (does not include organizational name changes)
|Name
|Current
|New
|Koji Sato
|President
Chief Executive Officer
|President
Chief Executive Officer
|Hiroki Nakajima
|Executive Vice President
Chief Technology Officer
|Executive Vice President
Chief Technology Officer
|♦
|Yoichi Miyazaki
|Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Competitive Officer
|Executive Vice President
|Takahiro Imura
|Operating Officer
Production Group (Chief Officer)
|Operating Officer
Production Group (Chief Officer)
|Tetsuo Ogawa
|Operating Officer
North America Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
|Operating Officer
North America Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
|Tatsuro Ueda
|Operating Officer
China Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
|Operating Officer
China Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
|Simon Humphries
|Operating Officer
Chief Branding Officer
|Operating Officer
Chief Branding Officer
|♦
|Kenta Kon
|Operating Officer
Woven by Toyota, Inc.
Member of the Board of Directors
Chief Financial Officer
|Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Woven by Toyota, Inc.
Member of the Board of Directors
Chief Financial Officer
|♦
|Kazuaki Shingo
|Operating Officer
Chief Production Officer
|Operating Officer
CxOs
|CxO
|Name
|Chief Executive Officer
|Koji Sato
|Chief Technology Officer
|Hiroki Nakajima
|Chief Financial Officer
|*
|Kenta Kon
|Chief Branding Officer
|Simon Humphries
|Chief Risk Officer
|Takanori Azuma
|Deputy Chief Risk Officer
|Christopher Yang
|Chief Compliance Officer
|Yoji Matsuyama
|Deputy Chief Compliance Officer
|Christopher Yang
|Chief Quality Officer
(Name changed from Global Chief Quality Officer)
|Shinji Miyamoto
* The division of roles between each company, region, and function was reorganized and the CxO structure was changed as of July 1. The following CxOs were released:
Chief Privacy Officer, Shigeru Hayakawa
Chief Competitive Officer, Yoichi Miyazaki
Chief Production Officer, Kazuaki Shingo
Chief Information & Security Officer, Keiji Yamamoto
Chief Human Resources Officer, Takanori Azuma
Chief Sustainability Officer, Yumi Otsuka
In-house Companies
|Company
|President
|Executive Vice President
|Advanced R&D and Engineering Company
|Hirofumi Inoue
|Chika Kako
|Carbon Neutral Engineering Development Center
|Keiji Kaita
|―
|Software Development Center
|Akihiro Sarada
|Toshihiro Izumi
(Yoshifumi Kato / DENSO Corporation)
|Vehicle Development Center
|Takahiro Ishijima
|―
|Toyota Compact Car Company
|Tsukasa Takahashi
|―
|Mid-size Vehicle Company
|Yasushi Ueda
|―
|CV Company
|Takanori Kimata
|―
|Lexus International Co.
|Takashi Watanabe
|―
|Powertrain Company
|Takashi Uehara
|―
|Production Engineering Development Center
|Motoki Watanabe
|―
|GAZOO Racing Company
|Tomoya Takahashi
|―
Regions
|Region
|Chief Executive Officer
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|Business Planning & Operation
|Hiroshi Nanbu
|―
|North America Region
|Tetsuo Ogawa
|―
|Europe Region
|Yoshihiro Nakata
|―
|Japan Business Group
|Shigeki Tomoyama
|Katsumi Akao
Masahiro Miyoshi
|China Region
|Tatsuro Ueda
|Masahiko Maeda
|Asia Region
|Masahiko Maeda
|Hao Tien
|India, Middle East, East Asia & Oceania Region
|Masakazu Yoshimura
|―
|Latin America & Caribbean Region
|Rafael Chang
|―
Business Groups
|Business Group
|Chief Officer
|Deputy Chief Officer
|Hydrogen Factory
|Mitsumasa Yamagata
|―
|Frontier Research Center
|(Nobuhiko Koga / Toyota Central R&D Labs., Inc.)
|―
|TPS Group
|Ryuji Aiba
|―
|Business Development Group
|Isao Nakanishi
|―
|External & Public Affairs Group
|Hiroyuki Ueda
|―
|General Administration & Human Resources Group
|*
|Masahiro Yamamoto
|Yoji Matsuyama
|Digital Information and Communications Group
|Keiji Yamamoto
|Toshiyuki Hibi
Hideharu Matsuoka
|Accounting Group
|*
|Takanori Azuma
|―
|Sales Financial Business Group
|Hiroyoshi Korosue
|Hao Tien
|Purchasing Group
|Kazunari Kumakura
|Takami Kato
|Customer First Promotion Group
|Shinji Miyamoto
|Keiko Yanagi
Koichi Ito
|Production Group
|Takahiro Imura
|Yoshio Nakamura
SOURCE: Toyota