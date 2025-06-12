TMC announces changes to board members, executive structure, and senior professionals/senior management

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) today assigned members of the board of directors at its ordinary general shareholders’ meeting, and appointed representative directors and directors with special titles at a subsequent Board meeting. In addition, effective July 1, 2025, TMC will implement changes to its executive structure and senior professional/senior management employee assignments as described below.

1) Changes to members of the Board of Directors effective June 12

Members of the Board of Directors (Excluding Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

*Newly appointed

Name New Title Outside / Independent Member
Akio Toyoda Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
Koji Sato*1 President, Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
Hiroki Nakajima*1 Executive Vice President, Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
Yoichi Miyazaki*1 Executive Vice President, Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
* Shigeaki Okamoto Member of the Board of Directors Outside / Independent
* Kumi Fujisawa Member of the Board of Directors Outside / Independent

*1 Concurrent Operating Officer

Members of the Board of Directors serving as the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

*Newly appointed

Name New Title Outside / Independent Member
* George Olcott Member of the Board of Directors (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)*1 Outside / Independent
* Christopher P. Reynolds Member of the Board of Directors (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)
* Masahiko Oshima Member of the Board of Directors (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) Outside / Independent
* Hiromi Osada Member of the Board of Directors (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member (full-time)) Outside / Independent

*1 Chairman of the Audit & Supervisory Committee

New Member Nominees of the Board of Directors (Excluding Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Name Current Title
Shigeaki Okamoto Deputy Chairperson of the Board, Japan Tobacco Inc.
Kumi Fujisawa Substitute Audit and Supervisory Board Member

New Member Nominees of the Board of Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Name Current Title
George Olcott Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Christopher P. Reynolds Formerly with Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (Retirement effective May 30, 2025)
Masahiko Oshima Member of the Board of Directors
Hiromi Osada Audit and Supervisory Board Member

Outgoing Members of the Board of Directors and Audit and Supervisory Board Members

Name Current Title
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
Simon Humphries*1 Member of the Board of Directors
Ikuro Sugawara Member of the Board of Directors
Sir Philip Craven Member of the Board of Directors
Emi Osono Member of the Board of Directors
Takeshi Shirane Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
Masahide Yasuda Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
Katsuyuki Ogura*2 Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
George Olcott*3 Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Catherine O’Connell Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Hiromi Osada*3 Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Kumi Fujisawa*4 Substitute Audit and Supervisory Board Member

*1 Continuing operating officer
*2 Appointed as General Manager of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Office as a Kanbushoku
*3 Appointed as a Director serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
*4 Appointed as a Director

2) Changes in Areas of Responsibility for Executives and Senior Professionals/Senior Management Employees, effective July 1

Operating Officers and Organizational Structures as of July 1, 2025

♦ Denotes change to responsibility (does not include organizational name changes)

Name Current New
Koji Sato President
Chief Executive Officer		 President
Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Nakajima Executive Vice President
Chief Technology Officer		 Executive Vice President
Chief Technology Officer
Yoichi Miyazaki Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Competitive Officer		 Executive Vice President
Takahiro Imura Operating Officer
Production Group (Chief Officer)		 Operating Officer
Production Group (Chief Officer)
Tetsuo Ogawa Operating Officer
North America Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.		 Operating Officer
North America Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
Tatsuro Ueda Operating Officer
China Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.		 Operating Officer
China Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
Simon Humphries Operating Officer
Chief Branding Officer		 Operating Officer
Chief Branding Officer
Kenta Kon Operating Officer
Woven by Toyota, Inc.

Member of the Board of Directors
Chief Financial Officer
 Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Woven by Toyota, Inc.

Member of the Board of Directors
Chief Financial Officer
Kazuaki Shingo Operating Officer
Chief Production Officer		 Operating Officer

CxOs

CxO Name
Chief Executive Officer Koji Sato
Chief Technology Officer Hiroki Nakajima
Chief Financial Officer * Kenta Kon
Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries
Chief Risk Officer Takanori Azuma
Deputy Chief Risk Officer Christopher Yang
Chief Compliance Officer Yoji Matsuyama
Deputy Chief Compliance Officer Christopher Yang
Chief Quality Officer
(Name changed from Global Chief Quality Officer)		 Shinji Miyamoto

* The division of roles between each company, region, and function was reorganized and the CxO structure was changed as of July 1. The following CxOs were released:
Chief Privacy Officer, Shigeru Hayakawa
Chief Competitive Officer, Yoichi Miyazaki
Chief Production Officer, Kazuaki Shingo
Chief Information & Security Officer, Keiji Yamamoto
Chief Human Resources Officer, Takanori Azuma
Chief Sustainability Officer, Yumi Otsuka

In-house Companies

Company President Executive Vice President
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company Hirofumi Inoue Chika Kako
Carbon Neutral Engineering Development Center Keiji Kaita
Software Development Center Akihiro Sarada Toshihiro Izumi
(Yoshifumi Kato / DENSO Corporation)
Vehicle Development Center Takahiro Ishijima
Toyota Compact Car Company Tsukasa Takahashi
Mid-size Vehicle Company Yasushi Ueda
CV Company Takanori Kimata
Lexus International Co. Takashi Watanabe
Powertrain Company Takashi Uehara
Production Engineering Development Center Motoki Watanabe
GAZOO Racing Company Tomoya Takahashi

Regions

Region Chief Executive Officer Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Business Planning & Operation Hiroshi Nanbu
North America Region Tetsuo Ogawa
Europe Region Yoshihiro Nakata
Japan Business Group Shigeki Tomoyama Katsumi Akao
Masahiro Miyoshi
China Region Tatsuro Ueda Masahiko Maeda
Asia Region Masahiko Maeda Hao Tien
India, Middle East, East Asia & Oceania Region Masakazu Yoshimura
Latin America & Caribbean Region Rafael Chang

Business Groups

Business Group Chief Officer Deputy Chief Officer
Hydrogen Factory Mitsumasa Yamagata
Frontier Research Center (Nobuhiko Koga / Toyota Central R&D Labs., Inc.)
TPS Group Ryuji Aiba
Business Development Group Isao Nakanishi
External & Public Affairs Group Hiroyuki Ueda
General Administration & Human Resources Group * Masahiro Yamamoto Yoji Matsuyama
Digital Information and Communications Group Keiji Yamamoto Toshiyuki Hibi
Hideharu Matsuoka
Accounting Group * Takanori Azuma
Sales Financial Business Group Hiroyoshi Korosue Hao Tien
Purchasing Group Kazunari Kumakura Takami Kato
Customer First Promotion Group Shinji Miyamoto Keiko Yanagi
Koichi Ito
Production Group Takahiro Imura Yoshio Nakamura

SOURCE: Toyota

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/tmc-announces-changes-to-board-members-executive-structure-and-senior-professionals-senior-management/

