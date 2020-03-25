TMC announces changes to Board Members and Supervisory Board Members, and executive and senior management responsibilities

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it plans to implement changes to the executive structure as described below, effective on the day of TMC’s 116th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting.
The formal appointment of board members and audit and supervisory board members will be made pending approval at the 116th General Shareholders Meeting. There are no scheduled changes to the audit and supervisory board members. The formal assignment of board members with specific titles, and the appointment of board members with the legal status to represent TMC (representative directors), will be made at the board of directors meeting following the 116th General Shareholders Meeting. The resignation of board members leaving their current posts will become official on the day of the 116th General Shareholders Meeting.
-
New Member of the Board of Directors
|Name
|Current
|New
|James Kuffner
|
|Member of the Board of Directors
-
Members of the Board of Directors Resigning Posts
|Name
|Current Title
|Didier Leroy
|Member of the Board of Directors
For referenceMembers of the board of directors and members (candidates) of the Audit and Supervisory Board following the 116th ordinary general shareholders meeting
Members of the Board of Directors
|Name
|Title
|Takeshi Uchiyamada
|Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
|Shigeru Hayakawa
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
|Akio Toyoda*1
|President, Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
|Koji Kobayashi*2
|Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
|Shigeki Terashi*2
|Member of the Board of Directors
|James Kuffner*2
|Member of the Board of Directors
|Ikuro Sugawara*3
|Member of the Board of Directors
|Sir Philip Craven*3
|Member of the Board of Directors
|Teiko Kudo*3
|Member of the Board of Directors
|*1
|Concurrent operating officer (president)
|*2
|Concurrent operating officer
|*3
|External board member
Audit and Supervisory Board members
|Name
|Title
|Haruhiko Kato
|Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
|Masahide Yasuda
|Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
|Katsuyuki Ogura
|Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
|Yoko Wake
|Audit and Supervisory Board Member
|Hiroshi Ozu
|Audit and Supervisory Board Member
|Nobuyuki Hirano
|Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Please click here to view the full press release.
SOURCE: Toyota