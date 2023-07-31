TITAN Freight Systems receives first battery electric Freightliner eCascadia in Oregon

TITAN Freight Systems, a premier overnight Less-Than-Truckload carrier in the Northwest, and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), the nation’s largest manufacturer of Class 6-8 commercial vehicles, are joining efforts to advance sustainable transportation in the Pacific Northwest

TITAN Freight Systems, a premier overnight Less-Than-Truckload carrier in the Northwest, and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), the nation’s largest manufacturer of Class 6-8 commercial vehicles, are joining efforts to advance sustainable transportation in the Pacific Northwest. As the first of DTNA’s customers in the state, TITAN is spearheading the transition to zero-emission transportation in Oregon by adding three battery electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 trucks to their lineup. Three Freightliner eM2 medium-duty electric box trucks are scheduled to join the fleet by the end of the year.

By leveraging the advanced technology of the Freightliner eCascadia and eM2, TITAN aims to improve operational efficiency while reducing their carbon footprint. The eCascadias will provide deliveries to businesses throughout the Portland Metropolitan area and the eM2s will be assigned to the densely populated downtown Portland routes with each new electric vehicle replacing their conventional diesel counterparts, helping to ensure a cleaner future for transportation in the state. To power the electric fleet, six Detroit® eFill commercial charging stations have been installed at TITAN’s depot, enabling efficient and reliable charging for the electric trucks.

TITAN’s dedication to environmental sustainability aligns with the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s recent accomplishment. In spring 2023, the bureau was awarded nearly $2 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Grants program. This funding is intended to enable Portland to pilot a Zero-Emission Delivery Zone, making it the first city in Oregon to implement a regulated area for zero-emission deliveries. TITAN’s fleet of electric trucks will play a vital role in this project by helping to facilitate emission-free deliveries within this 16 square block area in downtown Portland.

“These heavy-duty electric trucks are a natural evolution in our journey to be a carbon neutral transportation company,” said Keith Wilson, President and CEO of TITAN Freight Systems. “We now have a new zero-emission, lower operating-cost tool to help us get closer to realizing our sustainability goals.”

“We’re excited to partner with TITAN and introduce the first customer eCascadia to Oregon’s roads,” said David Carson, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing at DTNA. “Built in our Portland Truck Manufacturing Plant, we are proud to be able to do our part of creating a greener future in the community we live and work.”

In 2019, TITAN began working with DTNA’s dedicated Electric Mobility Group to determine the availability and timing of their heavy-duty electric vehicles and the infrastructure that would be required to transition its fleet from diesel-powered to electric. In 2021, TITAN was awarded an Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Diesel Emissions Mitigation Grant, a program offered to improve air quality and reduce diesel emissions across the state and among vulnerable populations, to replace six diesel trucks with new, cleaner Freightliner electric vehicles. Additionally, Portland General Electric provided technical analysis and its “Make-Ready” fleet partner build incentives to assist with charging and infrastructure design and costs, KeyBank provided financing as they support renewable energy projects to help facilitate their clients, like TITAN, transition to new, green and clean technology.

DTNA has been at the forefront of electric truck development since 2018, with its battery-electric vehicles being manufactured in Portland. Notably, the company actively supports the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles beyond the realm of truck manufacturing. In 2021, DTNA opened “Electric Island,” the first-of-its-kind heavy-duty electric truck charging site, dedicated to accelerating the development, testing, and deployment of zero-emission commercial vehicles. Moreover, DTNA is committed to assisting its customers in preparing for electric fleet adoption. With its Detroit eConsultants, a team of experts specializing in electric trucking solutions, DTNA is equipped to offer valuable guidance to customers, assess duty cycles and optimize the deployment of electric trucks, ensuring efficient and cost-effective operations. Detroit’s Charger Management System (CMS) provides fleet managers with valuable insights into energy consumption patterns, enabling the creation of charging schedules that reduce cost per mile and maximize fleet performance. Detroit CMS, paired with DTNA’s comprehensive line of Detroit eFill Chargers offers a seamlessly integrated charging solution for Freightliner eCascadia and eM2 vehicles.

TITAN and DTNA’s partnership exemplifies their shared dedication to sustainable transportation, fostering a cleaner future for Oregon.

The eCascadia sales process and delivery has been supported by Premier Truck Group of Portland, a DTNA Elite Support certified dealership with 44 locations throughout North America and over 50 years of customer experience ranging across all aspects of truck ownership.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck North America